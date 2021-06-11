Register
17:51 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People line up outside a newly reopened career center for in-person appointments in Louisville, U.S., April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud/File Photo/File Photo

    Half of All US COVID Unemployment Benefit Funds Reportedly Didn't Land in Hands of Those in Need

    © REUTERS / AMIRA KARAOUD
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0b/1083128781_0:69:3072:1797_1200x675_80_0_0_20d2ff16bee6d317a1386e251456fc1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106111083128820-half-of-all-us-covid-unemployment-benefit-funds-reportedly-didnt-land-in-hands-of-those-in-need/

    In the rush to provide aid to the rapidly growing mass of unemployed Americans, federal and state authorities apparently didn’t bother to set up adequate anti-fraud protection.

    Around 50% of all the funds that the US government allocated for unemployment benefits during the pandemic have been stolen by fraudsters, Axios reported, citing an analysis by several fraud experts. As much as $400 billion might have been stolen over the last year, the CEO of the anti-fraud service ID.me, Blake Hall, stated in an interview with the media outlet.

    According to Axios, scammers usually obtain the money by impersonating real people whose identities have either been stolen or provided by defrauded citizens voluntarily. After the fraudsters receive the money from the authorities, they use an army of "mules", small-time criminals, to withdraw the cash via ATMs and then send it elsewhere. The media outlet noted that criminals may have used cryptocurrencies in order to transfer illicitly gained money so that it can't be traced.

    Foreign Criminal Syndicates are to Blame

    There have been several high-profile cases of Americans defrauding the governments for COVID relief money over the past year. Two Florida residents pleaded guilty in March 2021 to filing fraudulent loan applications for more than $1.1 million, pretending to be pandemic-struck farmers. Prior to that, in February of the same year, Miami man David T. Hines also had to plead guilty to filing false applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans worth $3.9 million (some of which he immediately spent on a shiny new 2020 Lamborghini Huracan).

    However, according to LexisNexis Risk Solutions' CEO Haywood Talcove, who spoke with Axios, most of the $400 billion in unemployment benefit funds has wound up in the accounts of foreign crime syndicates. As much as 70% of the stolen money was wired abroad, according to Talcove.

    Lamborghini Huracan
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Djandyw.com / Lamborghini Huracan
    Living Well Isn't Against Law? Man Caught Raiding US COVID Aid Fund for $3.9 Mln, Buying Lamborghini

    The rest of the stolen money has been appropriated by American groups also interested in fraud schemes, Axios said. Local criminals were not interested in unemployment money prior to the pandemic due to the payments not lasting long and not offering much profit. However, Washington's rush to provide help for Americans who lost their jobs due to the economy-crippling lockdowns has made this criminal activity much more lucrative. Apparently, neither the federal authorities nor most states bothered to introduce rigid anti-fraud checks, although later the Department of Justice established the Fraud Section to detect such crimes and prosecute perpetrators.

    But even now, according to the news outlet, unemployment benefit fraud is widespread and even sold in the form of software-as-a-service on the dark web. The latter provides a person with a kit already fitted to outsmart most states into giving a criminal COVID relief money using stolen identities.

    Related:

    Fake Farmer Couple Pleads Guilty to $1.1Mln COVID-19-Relief Fraud Plot - US Justice Dept.
    Not Only About Saving Americans? Biden Says COVID Relief Bill to Help US 'Outcompete Rest of World'
    Living Well Isn't Against Law? Man Caught Raiding US COVID Aid Fund for $3.9 Mln, Buying Lamborghini
    US Labor Dept., States Scramble to Avoid Delay in COVID-19 Unemployment Benefits
    US Senate Debates COVID-19 Relief Bill Amid Republican Efforts to Halt Its Passage
    Tags:
    fraud, US, unemployment benefits
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse