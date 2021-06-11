Register
13:05 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates speaks at the opening of the Bill & Melinda Gates Center for Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington, US on Thursday, 28 February 2019.

    Bill Gates' Vast Farmlands Visible From Space Reportedly Supply Potatoes to McDonald’s

    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/53/1079525390_0:75:3072:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_34907b99cffc92a4d2e5e0d88e95eac1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106111083125580-bill-gates-vast-farmlands-visible-from-space-reportedly-supply-potatoes-to-mcdonalds/

    According to US media, the Microsoft co-founder and his soon-to-be ex-wife Melinda have a whopping 242,000 acres stretching over 18 states. Gates, who in recent years has focused on reversing the effects of climate change, hinted that he bought farmland to help solve environmental issues.

    When thinking about Bill Gates the last thing that is likely to come to mind is the McDonald’s fast-food chain - and yet this is exactly the business with which one should associate the software developer-turned-philanthropist, if TV network NBC is to be believed. According to the outlet, which cited information it obtained, some of the arable acreage owned by Gates and his wife grows potatoes, which are used in McDonald’s french fries.

    NBC reports that the potato fields are so huge that they are visible from space. As well as the fast-food chain, the Gates family also provides Americans with a lot of food, including onions, soybeans, corn and rice. In 2019 companies owned by Gates’ Cascade investment firm sold 300 acres of land to the world’s largest producer of carrots.

    According to NBC, the Microsoft co-founder and his soon-to-be ex-wife Melinda have become the biggest owner of farmland in the US in less then a decade, which Holly Rippon-Butler, a farmer in upstate New York, describes as a "worrying trend".

    "If you’re looking at what this means for farmers on the ground looking to access land, there’s significant competition from non-farmers, and that really affects young farmers because it means that the price that they’re trying to compete with in the marketplace is driven and determined by people who are not dependent on a farming income," she said.

    Another concern voiced by farmers has to do with the failure of Gates - or rather companies owned by him - to preserve the environment. John S Quarterman, a landowner in Lowndes County, Georgia, said farming in the neighbouring state of Florida led to a drop in the water levels, which in turn led to severe loss of fish and marsh habitats. Quarterman lamented that Gates-owned companies did not invest in farming techniques, which could reverse the environmental damage.

    "Well, you’d think, if you're looking for somebody with enough capital to try that, he would go first - right? But he didn't. He never did anything that different from before he got here and what other farmers were doing nearby," Quarterman said.

    Charles V Zehren, a spokesman for the Cascade investment company, which owns limited liability companies that have bought farmland, argues that the firm is "very supportive of sustainable farming" and has been promoting ecologically responsible agriculture in Florida and other states where it owns land.

    Related:

    Bill Gates Wanted to Win Nobel Peace Prize With Help of Jeffrey Epstein, Report Says
    Bill Gates, Warren Buffett Private Power Firms Team Up to Build US Nuclear Power Reactor
    Tags:
    McDonald’s, land, farming, Bill Gates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta tastes some ice cream, as curious bystanders look on, during her visit to the Ice Cream Trade Fair in Rimini, central Italy, on 24 January 1998.
    Ice Cream Mood: Politicians and Celebrities Eating One of the Most Popular Desserts Ever
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse