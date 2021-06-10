Two Adults and Child Killed by Shooter Inside Supermarket in Florida

Two adults and one child are dead after a gunman opened fire in a supermarket in Florida.
Local police took to Twitter to provide some details about the incident, adding that it was not an active shooter situation.
Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021
A reporter for WPTV-TV said there was a large police presence near the grocery store at the intersection of RPD Boulevard and Okeechobee.
#BREAKING: Large Police Presence at #Publix Grocery in the Crossroads Shopping Center in Royal Palm at the intersection of #RPB Blvd and Okeechobee. @Chopper5WPTV can see employees have been evacuated from the store. CRIME SCENE tape is up.— Hollani Davis (@HDavisWPTV) June 10, 2021
The broadcaster quoted Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay as saying that the child who was fatally shot inside the Publix grocery store was a toddler.
Police have not yet confirmed the exact age of the child or the two other victims.
An investigation is underway.
