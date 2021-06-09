Register
19:38 GMT09 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Joe Biden, with a brood X cicada on his back, walks to board Air Force One upon departure, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is embarking on the first overseas trip of his term, and is eager to reassert the United States on the world stage, steadying European allies deeply shaken by his predecessor and pushing democracy as the only bulwark to the rising forces of authoritarianism.

    Cicada Invasion: Biden Brushes Off Bug Attack After Brood X Clogs Press Plane’s Engine

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083110527_0:0:1603:901_1200x675_80_0_0_1246c9f968833a085a5b03f89455e2c3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106091083110708-cicada-invasion-biden-brushes-off-bug-attack-after-brood-x-clogs-press-planes-engine/

    Brood X is a group of periodical cicadas that spend nearly their entire lives underground. However, depending on the type of cicada, they eventually mature either during their thirteenth or seventeenth year and emerge from the ground for mating season. While some Americans have rejoiced in the insect’s arrival, not all can say the same.

    US President Joe Biden recently had a one-on-one confrontation with a pesky cicada that appeared to ram straight into the commander-in-chief’s neck as he prepared to depart on his first foreign trip.

    The Wednesday incident took place when Biden was standing outside at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, as he was chatting with a US Air Force official alongside first lady Jill Biden. Video of the all-too-common event shows the American president suddenly swiping at the offending cicada when it came in close contact with his neck.

    In subsequent remarks to nearby reporters, Biden warned members of the press pool to “watch out for the cicadas,” adding that “I just got one. It got me.”

    While Biden was able to literally brush off the buggy strike, the same could not truly be said for a group of White House reporters who were attempting to arrive in the UK in order to cover Biden’s first trip abroad as president.

    Although the reporters were initially meant to depart from the tarmac at 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the flight was delayed until 11 p.m. But that wasn’t all, folks. Several more delays later, the flight ultimately didn’t take off until nearly 4 a.m. on Wednesday in the end.

    The somewhat-stranded journalists were quick to offer their own take on the events on social media, with one noting that the hours-long delay had been “17 years in the making” on account of Brood X’s life cycle.

    Officials relayed that the massive flight delay was effectively caused by cicadas clogging the charter plane’s engine. 

    To date, estimates suggest that billions of cicadas have emerged along the US East Coast and parts of the Midwest. In fact, so many of the insects have surfaced that they’re starting to even appear on Doppler radars that are normally used to track storms.

    Biden’s first presidential trip abroad will see him participate in a Group of Seven meeting in the United Kingdom, as well as appearances in Belgium for a NATO summit and Switzerland for a conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Related:

    Hallucinogenic Fungus Turns Cicadas Into Zombies Craving Sex, Scientists Say
    'They Are Back!' People Across US East Coast, Midwest React to Invasion of 17-Year Cicadas - Videos
    Billions of Cicadas Surface in US After 17 Years Underground
    Brood X Cicadas Emerge at Site of 'Martian Invasion' in United States – Photo
    Watch Giant Cicada Crawl Onto CNN Reporter's Neck During Live Shot
    Tags:
    plane, Joint Base Andrews, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man photographs Mount Recyclemore, an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, 8 June 2021.
    'Mount Recyclemore': Artist Sculpts G7 Leaders Out of Scrap Metal
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse