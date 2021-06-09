US Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, Under Lockdown Due to Active Shooter

An active shooter warning was issued for personnel at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.
📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.— JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021
Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa
Police are responding to the reported incident, and the area has been on lockdown since 12:30 pm, media reported.
Reporter Joe Galli has shared a photo from outside the Lackland base.
#Breaking: @JBSA_Official Lackland on a lockdown after reports of an active shooter. Just arrived on scene. Gates are closed and there’s bumper to bumper traffic by the main entrance on Military Dr. @KABBFOX29 @News4SA https://t.co/W4Q3J8XITO pic.twitter.com/yHQWf9qPVi— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) June 9, 2021
