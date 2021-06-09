US Drops Trump-Era Executive Orders Seeking to Ban China-Owned Apps TikTok, WeChat

Former US President Donald Trump wanted to ban a viral Chinese video-sharing platform, TikTok, from US app stores. But his efforts were in effect blocked by a Washington judge in September 2020.

The Joe Biden administration is overturning a series of executive orders made during Donald Trump's presidency that were meant to stop new users from downloading TikTok and WeChat apps, the White House announced on Wednesday.

The executive order on US data protection revoking Trump's previous orders was signed by Biden on Wednesday.

Biden has also reportedly cancelled the Trump-era executive order targeting eight other applications related to financial technology and communications.

According to the White House, a new Commerce Department has now been ordered to conduct an "evidence-based" analysis of potential security risks posed by apps linked to China.

Senior administration officials told the AP that the department with issue recommendations on how personal data of Americans, especially those using popular Chinese apps, could be protected.

Fierce Battle With Chinese Services

During summer 2020, Donald Trump targeted TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance with a series of executive orders, that would have required Apple and Google to remove the app from their app stores, effectively preventing new users from downloading it. The existing TikTokers would mostly have been unaffected by the changes that would have gone into effect in September 2020.

In another series of restrictions that were due to take effect on 12 November, Trump administration also wanted to stop any American company from working with TikTok.

Trump's explained his crusade against the Chinese services by national security concerns and apparent worries about personal data of American users.

In the last minute effort, the first ban was reprieved by US district judge Carl Nichols in September 2020 upon the request by ByteDance.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW