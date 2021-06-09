Text Messages Reveal Hunter Biden Did Not Mind Using N-Word on Multiple Occasions - Report

Hunter's father, President Joe Biden, who only last week gave a speech condemning prejudice on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre and has worked to promote racial justice as a primary goal for his administration, may find those texts embarrassing for his own and family's public image.

Hunter Biden used the n-word in conversation with his white, $845-per-hour lawyer many times, according to his text messages, which surfaced on Tuesday in a Daily Mail report.

In a January 2019 text to business attorney George Mesires, the president's son joked about a "big penis" and told the lawyer, "I only love you because you're black" and "true dat n***a."

He asked the Chicago lawyer in another text a month before, "How much money do I owe you. Becaause (sic) n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates," to which Mesires replied, "That made me snarf my coffee."

Hunter said, "That's what I'm saying ni...", breaking short the racial slur in the middle of the sentence, and then texted Mesires a photo of, presumably, himself.

Mesires replied by asking: "Why are you so tan?" and Hunter said that he was "sorry for sexting you accidentally that was meant for another friend named Georgia."

​According to the report, Mesires sent Hunter's business partner Mervyn Yan, who was involved in the controversial deal with Chinese oil firm CEFC, a bill in October 2018 showing the attorney's hourly charge of $845.

The cost totaled $88,465 for 107 hours of work between August 2017 and April 2018, and included "teleconferences with H. Biden regarding Hudson West," Hunter's joint venture with the Chinese.

The two men were messing around and discussing philosophy in their January text exchange. While Mesires contemplated about the concept of unconditional love as "There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies," Hunter replied by saying: "OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren't children George."

Mesires continued: "My parents love was conditioned," and Hunter replied: "My penis as of late has been unconditional."

"That's why we are searching," the lawyer texted.

"For my penis," noted Hunter.

"And we will always be searching," Mesires continued without drawing attention to Hunter's previous remark.

"Its big penis George. They always find it. And I only love you because you're black," Hunter confessed.

However, Mesires finally admitted that it annoyed him, that Hunter "interjected with frivolity," to which the latter replied: "True dat n***a. But I'm done my rant."

Joe Biden: Hunter is the smartest person I know.



Hunter: pic.twitter.com/jwEzRJJlXl — L 🤺 (@LHatesYouALot) June 8, 2021

​According to the Daily Mail, a meme using the n-word was among the pictures on Hunter's laptop, from which the texts were recovered. The meme included a photo of former President Barack Obama and his then-Vice President Joe Biden hugging, and a caption in which Biden asks Obama for permission to use the n-word, and when a tired Obama grants it, Biden replies: "You my ni**a, Barack."

Before Biden Jr. abandoned his computer at a Delaware shop, he had preserved a week of his internet browsing history from March 2019, which reportedly revealed pornographic photographs and videos downloaded on his laptop, including an orgy involving a woman and several Black males.

Hunter's father has tried to make race a prominent topic in both his presidential campaign and his administration, which took place amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality in 2020.

Following the killing of George Floyd, the elder Biden promised to assist in the fight against policing racism, and he has even sponsored research looking into reparations for slavery and other atrocities against African Americans.

The president appointed the country's first Black vice president and served as the first Black president's vice president.

'Who Gave Hunter Biden His N-Word Pass?'

Social media users actively reacted to the new publication, launching the hashtag #RacistBiden, and many are, to say the least, surprised by the license given to the younger Biden to use an offensive word amid his father's statements.

​However, the video above, in which Joe Biden, then a senator, uses the full form of the N-word has already been used to defame the incumbent president, according to reports. As a matter of fact, the video dates back to a 1985 Senate hearing, and Joe Biden indeed used the word, but he was citing a Louisiana legislator asking then-deputy attorney general candidate William Bradford Reynolds why he had ignored the lawmaker's racist statements and enabled gerrymandering that disadvantaged Black residents.