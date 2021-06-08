Blinken Testifies Before US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

Watch a live broadcast of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's online testimony before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.
The country's top diplomat is expected to comment on the State Department's foreign policy strategy and its budget request for the 2022 fiscal year.
The testimony is taking place following Blinken's recent meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Iceland last month and prior to the June 16 Biden-Putin summit in Geneva.
