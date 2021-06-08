Register
16:07 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a meeting with Guatemalan justice sector leaders at the Vice President’s Ceremonial Office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building May 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. In the meeting, Vice President Harris discussed “the importance of a just, transparent, and impartial legal system in Guatemala that allows Guatemalans to build a safer and better future.”

    Watch Vice President Harris Snap at Journo When Pressed on Her Refusal to Visit Southern Border

    © AFP 2021 / ALEX WONG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    540
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/13/1082942537_0:0:3070:1727_1200x675_80_0_0_da892cac4ca6fc4ec2c9332cfcb83cc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106081083101372-watch-vice-president-harris-snap-at-journo-when-pressed-on-her-refusal-to-visit-southern-border/

    The surge in would-be migrants attempting to enter the United States illegally via the southern border with Mexico has turned into one of the Biden administration’s top challenges, with the president tapping his vice president to deal with the situation in late March.

    A reporter appears to have rubbed Vice President Kamala Harris the wrong way by asking if she had any plans to visit the US-Mexico border in the near future.

    “We are going to the border, we’ve been to the border. So this whole – this whole thing about the border, we’ve been to the border, we’ve been to the border,” Harris said, speaking to NBC News’s Lester Holt on Tuesday.

    “You haven’t been to the border,” Holt pressed.

    “And I haven’t been to Europe, and I don’t understand the point that you’re making,” a visibly irritated Harris snapped back. “I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

    “Listen, I care about what’s happening at the border. I’m in Guatemala because my focus is dealing with the root causes of migration,” she said, after being reminded that some Democrats have now joined Republicans in criticising the Biden administration’s handling of the situation along the southern frontier.

    Harris’s tense remarks aren’t the first time that senior US leaders have lashed out in apparent frustration over the border problem. Last month, US media reported that President Biden gave an anger-filled outburst while speaking to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra over his department’s handling of the influx of migrant children.

    Border Crisis

    Biden appointed Harris to serve as his "border czar" in March amid the dramatic surge in would-be immigrants from Latin America attempting to make their way into the United States.

    The crisis began to take shape almost immediately after Biden stepped into office and started revoking his predecessor’s hardline immigration policies, halting the construction of Donald Trump’s border wall, promising to end “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement,” committing to “restore and expand” the US asylum system, and vowing to offer a “path to citizenship” for the estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

    Harris travelled to Guatemala for talks with President Alejandro Giammattei this week in her capacity as border czar, handing out cookies in her likeness on route to the country, and telling the Guatemalan leader Monday that tackling the migrant surge was a “shared priority” between the two nations. After her talks with the president, she also addressed would-be migrants by urging them not to come to the United States.

    President Giammattei had previously blamed the Biden administration’s perceived more welcoming message to immigrants for the border crisis, telling US media that Biden’s talk about "reuniting families" sparked an immediate surge of human smugglers organising groups of children in his country to take them north.

    Vice President Kamala Harris is reflected in a table as she speaks during the inaugural meeting of the Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, in Harris' ceremonial office, Thursday, May 13, 2021, on the White House complex in Washington
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    One Kamala, Many Tasks: Biden Asks 'Border Czar' Harris to Protect US Voters
    Harris has been dogged by Republicans for her alleged slow reaction to the crisis, with her visit to Guatemala coming over 70 days after she was assigned to sort out the illegal immigration surge back in March. Her failure to visit the US-Mexico border has been a particular sore point for the opposition, with GOP lawmakers and former president Donald Trump repeatedly calling her out on this point in the past two and a half months.

    In a related development, the US Supreme Court appeared to have challenged President Biden’s sweeping promises of a "path to citizenship" for undocumented illegals on Monday, ruling that Jose Santos Sanchez, an El Salvador national who entered the United States illegally in 1997, was ineligible for permanent resident status due to the unlawful nature of his entry to the country.

    The crisis on the US-Mexican border continues to plague border states. Customs and Border Protection recently reported a 249 percent surge in would-be entry attempts between October and April, with the vast majority of entries coming in the last four months, and some 724,984 persons, predominantly from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador encountered along the frontier, among them 519,305 single adults, as well as 64,642 unaccompanied minors.

    Last week Customs and Border Protection reported a 900 percent increase in encounters with would-be illegal immigrants with criminal records.

    Related:

    One Kamala, Many Tasks: Biden Asks 'Border Czar' Harris to Protect US Voters
    Border Patrol Announces 900% Increase in Encounters With Illegal Immigrants Who Have Criminal Record
    Biden, Harris’ First Foreign Tours Begin Amid Ongoing Calls to ‘Come Visit’ US Southern Border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse