Register
14:36 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021.

    Biden Justice Department To Continue Defending Trump in Defamation Lawsuit Over Rape Denial

    © REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082995784_0:63:3072:1791_1200x675_80_0_0_b64b2c541bada0482dc7cd2371a56d04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106081083100520-biden-justice-department-to-continue-defending-trump-in-defamation-lawsuit-over-rape-denial/

    E. Jean Carroll, a veteran advice columnist for Elle, made the allegation against Donald Trump in New York Magazine in 2019, claiming that in the mid-1990s he pushed her against the wall of a luxury department store in New York City and assaulted her. Trump denied the allegations, and later accused Carroll of “totally lying.”

    The Justice Department has decided to stay the course in its defense of former President Donald Trump in a defamation suit brought by a writer who accused him of raping her at a New York City department store in the 1990s.

    In a filing with the New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, cited by Politico, the DoJ argued that a law governing suits against federal officials justified the move to take on the former president’s defense in the case of E. Jean Carroll.

    “In making and defending a Westfall Act certification … the Department of Justice is not endorsing the allegedly tortious conduct or representing that it actually furthered the interests of the United States. Nor is a reviewing court making any such determinations in upholding the Department’s certification,” the acting head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, Brian Boynton, wrote in the submission.

    It was also added that Trump was acting in line with his official duties as president when he denied the woman’s rape allegations.

    “Speaking to the public and the press on matters of public concern is undoubtedly part of an elected official’s job. Courts have thus consistently and repeatedly held that allegedly defamatory statements made in that context are within the scope of elected officials’ employment — including when the statements were prompted by press inquiries about the official’s private life.”

    The White House was cited by Buzzfeed News as confirming it was not consulted by the DoJ on the decision.

    Controversial Rape Case

    E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist for Elle magazine, originally alleged in an article in New York Magazine published in 2019 that in the mid-1990s Trump pushed her against a dressing-room wall at Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York and assaulted her.

    La foto muestra a E. Jean Carroll el 23 de junio de 2019 en Nueva York. La columnista dice que Donald Trump la atacó sexualmente en el vestidor de una tienda neoyorquina de Manhattan a mediados de los 90. Trump dice que no la conoce personalmente. (AP Foto/Craig Ruttle)
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    E. Jean Carroll is photographed, Sunday, June 23, 2019, in New York. Carroll, a New York-based advice columnist, claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s. Trump denies knowing Carroll. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

    The bombshell claim came ahead of the release of Carroll’s book, What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, which covers the alleged incident.

    In response to the charges, in an interview with The Hill Trump said:

    “Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened.”

    He then said that the woman was lying. Carroll proceeded to sue the then-president in November 2019, filing a defamation suit, claiming Trump had lied when he denied raping her.

    In September 2020, the-then Trump-led DoJ intervened, requesting that the US government be named as the plaintiff in the case and arguing that the 45th POTUS had been acting within the scope of his duties as a federal government employee when he denied the allegations. The federal government cannot be sued for defamation under existing law.

    However, in October, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan prevented the DoJ from substituting the US government as the defendant instead of Trump. The case is now in front of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

    On the 2020 presidential campaign trail, during a town hall event in October, Joe Biden stated that the Carroll case was an example of Trump abusing his power by trying to use the DoJ as his “own law firm.”

    Responding to the Justice Department’s newly-filed brief, Carroll said in a statement:

    "As women across the country are standing up and holding men accountable for assault – the DoJ is trying to stop me from having that same right. I am angry! I am offended! I and my attorneys Robbie Kaplan and Joshua Matz are confident that Judge Kaplan's decision will be affirmed by the Second Circuit."

    Related:

    US Court Sets Deadline for Trump to Submit DNA in Defamation Case Over Alleged Rape
    ‘The Law is Clear’: US Attorney General Defends DOJ Intervention in Trump Rape Defamation Case
    US Judge Rejects Justice Department's Bid to Represent Trump in Rape Defamation Suit
    Tags:
    Justice Deparment, US Justice Department, lawsuit, Lawsuit, rape, Rape, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse