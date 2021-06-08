‘The Heiress Prepares’: Twitter Roasts Harris for Handing Out Cookies With Her Likeness to Reporters

Vice-President Kamala Harris made her first foreign trip in her new capacity this week, flying to Guatemala for talks with President Alejandro Giammattei after Joe Biden entrusted her with spearheading the administration's efforts to battle migration from Northern Triangle countries.

Vice President Kamala Harris has been mocked by social media users for handing out cookies with her face on them to reporters on Guatemala-bound plane.

The VP was traveling to the Central American country on Sunday for a meeting with President Alejandro Giammattei, after Joe Biden tasked her with leading diplomatic efforts in the region amid the US border crisis.

But it was not so much the VP’s first trip abroad in her new official capacity that caught the eye of Twitter users, as her ‘ministrations’ in the tail section of Air Force 2.

USA Today politics reporter Courtney Subramanian shared a picture of Harris distributing cookies bearing her likeness, made in the style of her official White House portrait.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

​The cookie gesture was sarcastically likened by GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to a "modern-day equivalent" of French Queen Marie Antoinette’s famous quote, “Let them eat cake."

Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages…



The modern-day equivalent of “let them eat cake.”https://t.co/iInoYGXXp7 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 7, 2021

​Republican congressional candidate Buzz Patterson tweeted to marvel at the Vice President’s “level of narcissism”.

As a former Military Aide during the Clinton administration, I never even imagined this level of narcissism. And, all on YOUR tax dollars America!



Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this.@KamalaHarris https://t.co/OXxVQHPxBh — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 7, 2021

​The cookie image quickly went viral on Twitter.

The Heiress prepares — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 7, 2021

Good optics on D-Day. Men died for taxpayer funded frosted cookies to be given to the press. The Founders would be so proud of our Republic. — Mark In Akron (@MarkAmundsen) June 7, 2021

Yeah. This isn't weird or anything. — Live Free Or D🌻b Hard (@otterlivefree) June 7, 2021

Every day is cringier than the last with these people. — Trev from Wisconsin (@2_the_Republic) June 7, 2021

seems a tad narcissistic — WI libertarian (@WI_Libertarian) June 7, 2021

Can you imagine if Trump or Pence did the same thing? — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 7, 2021

​However, other users suggested the move by Harris shouldn’t be viewed “out of context”.

People are missing the context. These cookies were given by a black owned business and VP gave them to the press. A little bit context provided by the author of the tweet would’ve been nice. — lotus (@tobeafly_) June 7, 2021

​During her visit, Kamala Harris told the Guatemalan president that tackling the migrant surge at the border is a "shared priority" between the two nations.

After talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, Kamala Harris addressed the potential migrants to the US by saying: "Do not come".

© REUTERS / STRINGER Migrants cross the border in Del Rio, Texas

Earlier, Giammattei blamed what he perceived as a more welcoming message to migrants by the new administration led by Joe Biden for the surge in arrivals.

VP Harris will travel to Central America on Monday to address immigration with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent @edokeefe reports on the vice president’s first overseas trip since taking office. pic.twitter.com/Rnqn4H6RAC — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) June 6, 2021

"The message changed too: 'We're going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children’. The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States," Giammattei was cited as saying by CBS News.