Register
11:34 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former President Barack Obama speaks at a rally at Belle Isle Casino in Detroit, Michigan, 31 October 2020, which was also attended by then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

    Obama Claims US History of Racism Still 'Lingers’, Warns of Pitfalls of Rampant ‘Cancel Culture’

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 12
    Subscribe

    The 44th President of the United States joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper for an AC360 Special, ‘Barack Obama on Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy’, to expound on fatherhood, the administration of former president Donald Trump and the racial justice movement.

    Former US president Barack Obama has admitted that while the American nation’s history of slavery and racism still “linger”, cancel culture has certain pitfalls, and availed himself of an opportunity to take aim at ex-POTUS Donald Trump and the Republican Party. Obama juggled the plethora of issues in an expansive interview for CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

    The AC360 Special was named “Barack Obama on Fatherhood, Leadership and Legacy”, as the politician who served as 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 shared his views on everything ranging from his concerns about the future of American democracy and the racial justice movement, to his assessment of the “dark spirits” welling up within the US Republican Party and Trump's election fraud claims.

    Speaking in the wake of the release of his latest memoir, "A Promised Land", published in late 2020, Obama underscored that the nation's history of slavery and racism still “linger and continue”.

    ​Obama, the nation's first and only black president, said it continues to be a key cause of division in the US and accused the conservative media of “stoking” it.

    He added that he believes many white Americans find it hard to “recognise you can be proud of this country and its traditions and its history and our forefathers and yet, it is also true that this terrible stuff happened.”

    ‘Cancel Culture’

    Obama mentioned his daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, as being part of a new generation that would not tolerate what his own generation had been willing to live with regarding racial justice. He added that the girls had attended Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

    On 25 May 2020, Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old police officer, detained Floyd, a recently-unemployed African-American ex-convict who had served time for armed robbery in Texas, after he supposedly used a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store in Minneapolis. Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes before the captive lost consciousness. He later died in hospital.

    BLM protest near the police office in Seattle
    © Sputnik
    BLM protest near the police office in Seattle

    The incident, caught on film by passers-by, triggered mass protests in almost every major city in the US as well as in other cities abroad, with the so-called Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement denouncing police brutality and racism.

    “I see in this generation that what you and I might have tolerated as that this sort of how things are, their attitude is why? Let's change it. That's among not just my daughters but among their white friends,” said Obama.

    As he emphasised that there is a heightened sense of how it is not acceptable for a criminal justice system to be “tainted by racism”, he went on to say that this generation was being “strategic” about pushing for change while not expecting “everybody to be perfect.”

    “… I think that a lot of the dangers of cancel culture and we're just going to be condemning people all the time, at least among my daughters they will acknowledge sometimes among their peer group or in college campuses you'll see folks going overboard,” said Obama.

    The current remarks echo statements made by Barack Obama previously as he slammed prevalence of “call-out culture” and “wokeness” during an interview about youth activism at the Obama Foundation summit.
    Obama had touched upon the role of social media in activism, including the idea of what’s become known as “cancel culture”, which tends to refer to situations when someone has said or done something to which others object.

    That person is subsequently condemned in a stream of social media posts, with the people often referred to as “cancelled,” as others claim they want nothing to do with them.

    “That’s not activism. That’s not bringing about change. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you’re probably not going to get that far. That’s easy to do,” Obama said in 2020.

    ‘Concern for Democracy’

    During his appearance on the CNN show, Barack Obama also touched upon the Republican Party and ex-POTUS Donald Trump. He believed that there was reason to “worry” about the future of America's democracy.

    He also denounced what he referred to as “dark spirits” that rose within the party.

    Screenshot from the security footage of the deadly 6 January Capitol breach shown at the second day of Trump impeachment trial
    © Photo : Twitter / @therecount
    Screenshot from the security footage of the deadly 6 January Capitol breach shown at the second day of Trump impeachment trial

    Former President Barack Obama claimed Republicans had been "cowed into accepting" what "would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago or a decade ago," in a reference to Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election had been marred by fraud and was “stolen” from him, which culminated in the Capitol riot on 6 January as Joe Biden’s win was being certified.

    Related:

    Barack Obama Zoomed Marcus Rashford in 'Surreal' Experience for Manchester United Forward
    Trump Calls Bitcoin a ‘Scam,’ Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Crap,’ Hints at Replacement for Pence in 2024 Run
    Trump Believed Dems Would Switch Biden for Clinton, Obama as 2020 Presidential Nominee, Claims Book
    Obama Slams GOP Push for Voting Laws as ‘Dangerous Behaviour’
    Tags:
    George Floyd, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Barack Obama, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse