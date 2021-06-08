Register
02:26 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, adult film actress Stormy Daniels arrives for the opening of the adult entertainment fair Venus in Berlin

    Stormy Daniels Says She Would 'Love' to Testify Against Trump Organization in NY State Probe

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/09/1082026444_0:108:2563:1550_1200x675_80_0_0_148aed056887b09d4f9c64e461d85c35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106081083096519-stormy-daniels-says-she-would-love-to-testify-against-trump-organization-in-ny-state-probe-/

    It was reported earlier this week that Jeff McConney, senior vice president and controller of the Trump Organization, testified before a special grand jury amid the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into possible criminal charges against the company, related executives, or even former US President Donald Trump himself.

    Stormy Daniels - real name Tiffany Clifford - revealed on Monday that she is willing to cooperate with an ongoing probe by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Roberts Jr. 

    "I would tell them everything I know. I would tell them that I was approached," Daniels told CNN on Monday, emphasizing that she has not been contacted to testify. 

    "I would tell them that I have evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump or at the direction of Donald Trump," she added. 

    Daniels, an adult film star, notoriously received a $130,000 payment from Trump's former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, in an alleged hush deal prior to the 2016 US presidential election. 

    The Trump Organization later reimbursed Cohen for said payment. 

    Daniels has maintained that she had a one-night stand with Trump. 

    "I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me," she said. 

    "You know, I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to the — anybody who needs it, honestly." 

    The DA's investigation comes in coordination with an overlapping inquiry launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

    The probe is said to be investigating the Trump Organization, and its executives, in both a "civil capacity," as well as a "criminal capacity."  

    Prosecutors, in part, are seeking answers regarding whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated the value of its properties to both lenders and insurers. 

    The probe will also focus on whether the company offered its employees benefits, rather than higher salaries, in an attempt to dodge taxes. 

    Trump previously responded to reports of the grand jury's seating, dubbing the ongoing proceedings as "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history." 

    "This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors," Trump remarked late last month. 

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels Bemoans Her '90 Seconds' With Trump
    Melania Trump Called Out for 'Slut-Shaming' After Allegedly Dubbing Stormy Daniels 'Porn Hooker'
    Melania Trump Called Stormy Daniels ‘Porn Hooker’, Wolkoff's Tapes Reveal
    Trump's Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels Left Melania Unfazed, New Book Claims
    Trump Ordered to Reimburse $44,100 in Legal Expenses to Stormy Daniels Despite Out-of-Court Deal
    Tags:
    investigation, probe, Michael Cohen, Trump Organization, Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse