Stormy Daniels Says She Would 'Love' to Testify Against Trump Organization in NY State Probe

It was reported earlier this week that Jeff McConney, senior vice president and controller of the Trump Organization, testified before a special grand jury amid the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into possible criminal charges against the company, related executives, or even former US President Donald Trump himself.

Stormy Daniels - real name Tiffany Clifford - revealed on Monday that she is willing to cooperate with an ongoing probe by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Roberts Jr.

"I would tell them everything I know. I would tell them that I was approached," Daniels told CNN on Monday, emphasizing that she has not been contacted to testify.

"I would tell them that I have evidence that the money came from an account set up by Donald Trump or at the direction of Donald Trump," she added.

Daniels, an adult film star, notoriously received a $130,000 payment from Trump's former longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, in an alleged hush deal prior to the 2016 US presidential election.

The Trump Organization later reimbursed Cohen for said payment.

Daniels has maintained that she had a one-night stand with Trump.

"I’ve been very forthcoming since the beginning of all this that I would love nothing more than my day in court and to give a deposition and to provide whatever evidence that they need from me," she said.

"You know, I have all the original forms and e-mails and wire transcripts and all of that stuff, and I’m happy to turn it over to the — anybody who needs it, honestly."

The DA's investigation comes in coordination with an overlapping inquiry launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The probe is said to be investigating the Trump Organization, and its executives, in both a "civil capacity," as well as a "criminal capacity."

Prosecutors, in part, are seeking answers regarding whether the Trump Organization artificially inflated the value of its properties to both lenders and insurers.

The probe will also focus on whether the company offered its employees benefits, rather than higher salaries, in an attempt to dodge taxes.

Trump previously responded to reports of the grand jury's seating, dubbing the ongoing proceedings as "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history."

"This is purely political, and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the Presidential Election, and it’s being driven by highly partisan Democrat prosecutors," Trump remarked late last month.