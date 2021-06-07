Fisher-Price Recalls Controversial Baby Soother After Four Infant Deaths

Between April 2019 and February 2020, at least four infants died in incidents linked to Fisher Price's '4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother.' In all four cases, the babies were unrestrained and initially placed on their backs, but were later found on their stomachs.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price have announced a recall of the company's '4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother' and '2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Glider' over deaths associated with the former product.

"These types of incidents are heart-breaking," acting CPSC Chairman Robert Adler said in a quoted statement. "Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation."

The four infant deaths linked to the '4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soother' include a four-month-old from Missouri; a 2-month-old from Michigan; a 2-month-old from Nevada; and an 11-week old from Colorado.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission/Fisher-Price Fisher-Price's recalled '4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother' (left) and '2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Glider' (right).

No fatalities have been reported in association with the '2-in-1 Sooth 'n Play Glider.'

The two products have also been recalled in Canada.

Some 120,000 '4-in-1 Rock 'n Glide Soothers' have been sold in the US, and another 25,000 were sold in Canada. As for the '2-in-1 Soothe 'n Play Gliders,' approximately 55,000 have been sold in the US, and around 27,000 were sold in Canada.

Per the recall, consumers are eligible for a refund.

"There is nothing more important to Fisher-Price than the safety of our products and the trust that families put in us," Chuck Scothon, General Manager of Fisher-Price, said in a quoted statement. "We are committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children."