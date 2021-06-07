US Reportedly Recovers Millions of Dollars in Cryptocurrency From Colonial Pipeline Hackers

The ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline in early May prompted several setbacks, including a severe gas shortage along the majority of the US East Coast. The pipeline serves as a critical part of the US petroleum infrastructure in the nation.

US investigators have reportedly recovered millions of dollars in cryptocurrency that was paid to the DarkSide hacking group whose cyberattack shuttered Colonial Pipeline operations, an exclusive report has revealed.

Citing individuals who were briefed on the development, CNN reported that the US Department of Justice would be making an official announcement on the matter later Monday. It was noted that the recovery operation was led by the FBI in cooperations with the pipeline's operators.

Although pipeline officials had initially stated they did not intend to pay DarkSide's ransom, it was later revealed by Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount that the company did fork over some $ 4.4 million to the cybercriminal group.

However, in that fund exchange, US investigators reportedly used the opportunity to track the payment to a cryptocurrency wallet being used by DarkSide.

Sources informed the outlet that investigators with the FBI had been trying to examine the hacking group's "operational or personal security" in order to pinpoint the identities of the individuals responsible for the cyberattack.

It's worth noting that officials did underscore that the federal government's efforts to amend such actions by cybercriminals is not always possible. "It will take improved defenses, breaking up the profitability of ransomware and directed action on the attackers to make this stop," one of the sources remarked.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW