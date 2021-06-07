Register
19:16 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vice President Kamala Harris and Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo wave at her arrival ceremony in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command

    Kamala Harris Has a Message to Guatemala Migrants: 'Do Not Come' to the US

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    4313
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083093818_0:0:2952:1661_1200x675_80_0_0_7e4d61997e643e7ef51135e90609e85e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106071083093525-harris-says-her-guatemala-trip-reflects-bidens-priority-to-revive-ties-with-allies-around-the-world/

    Both US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are making their first foreign trips in their new job this week. Biden is heading to the European continent, and Harris, who was given the task in March to lead the administration's efforts in battling migration from Northern Triangle countries, is finally going to Guatemala and Mexico.

    After holding "robust" talks with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday, Kamala Harris delivered an unambiguous message to people thinking of making the dangerous journey to the United States: "Do not come".

    The vice-president, who seeks to stem the flow of illegal migrants from Central America to the United States, made the remarks at a news conference with Giammattei.

    Harris added that she had arrived to Guatemala to "seek significant, tangible, and real results rather than grand gestures".

    Harris has said that her trip to Guatemala - her first foreign travel undertaken as a vice-president - reflects the fact that the Biden administration considers that region a "priority".

    Harris said that Guatemala and the US were "interconnected and interdependent'' and it was in their "collective interest" to work together. 

    Speaking from Guatemala City, Harris added that the trip also reflects President Joe Biden's priority of "reestablishing relationships" with global allies, as he is expected to make his way to the United Kingdom this week for G7 summit. Biden will then head to Brussels to meet with NATO and EU members. His first foreign jaunt as president is expected to culminate in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. 

    The trip marked the first time Harris had set her foot abroad in an official capacity, more than two months after she was told by Biden to "stem the migration" across the US southern border. The vice-president is eager to highlight that the job is primarily designed to help the Northern Triangle countries of Central America - meaning Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador - to tackle the "root causes" of an unprecedented wave of migrants flowing to the US through Mexico.

    But she was widely criticised for appearing to be so lackadaisical over the issue - it took Harris more than 70 days to visit Guatemala after being assigned the task of sorting out immigration on 24 March. She also has yet to visit the US-Mexico border that has been at the centre of all the migration drama. 

    People ride rafts across the Suchiate River, back and forth between Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, top, and Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, June 7, 2021
    © AP Photo / Moises Castillo
    People ride rafts across the Suchiate River, back and forth between Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, top, and Tecun Uman, Guatemala, Monday, June 7, 2021

    Not a 'Crisis'?

    In March, the US recorded an unprecedented number of unaccompanied minors trying to enter the US, forcing Biden to re-open Donald Trump-era holding facilities, which his team had previously decried. Since entering the White House, Biden and his aides have been reluctant to publicly call the recent spike in migration a "crisis", despite the fact that in March 2021 the country recorded 172,331 south-west land border encounters - nearly double the February toll and even pre-pandemic March 2019.

    White House sources earlier told CNN that Harris' aides were actually in "panic" when they learnt that the vice-president's portfolio of responsibilities had been assigned such a "politically damaging" job that might actually harm her prospects in the presidential run. 

    Meanwhile, there had been a real possibility that the vice-president would never land in Guatemala - her Air Force Two plane heading to the Central American country encountered a technical problem on Sunday, forcing it to return to Joint Base Andrews. 

    "I'm good, I'm good," Harris told concerned reporters after returning to the base. "We all said a little prayer but we're good."

    Tags:
    Mexico, Guatemala, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse