Three People Dead, Six Injured in Shooting in US' Miami - Reports

The gun killing took place at about 2 a.m., local time (06:00 GMT), during a graduation party in the Kendall suburb, as people began leaving, according to a Miami-Dade police director, Freddy Ramirez, cited in the report. Two suspect vehicles described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu and a white Toyota Camry are said to have driven up and, soon after, an occupant of one of two vehicles is said to have opened fire.
The police said that one fleeing vehicle crashed into a wall at the Kendall campus of Miami-Dade College. Two dead people were found in the car, along with a gun.
All six survivors reportedly drove themselves to a hospital and are in stable condition.
The attack comes on the heels of a similar incident in late May, in which a white van pulled up near a Miami-Dade banquet hall and three people opened fire, killing two people and injuring 21.
