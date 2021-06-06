VP Kamala Harris Plane Bound For Guatemala Turned Back to Joint Base Andrews Over 'Technical Issue'

US Vice President Kamala Harris' plane, Air Force Two, had a technical problem on Sunday that forced it to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, delaying her trip to Guatemala.
"Due to a technical issue with the Vice President's plane, we will be returning to Joint Base Andrews shortly, where the Vice President will switch planes, and then continue on...there is no major safety concern," Harris' spokesperson, Symone Sanders, stated.
The vice president told the press that she was "good".
"I'm good, I'm good", Harris told the reporters after emerging from Air Force Two and giving a double thumbs up. "We all said a little prayer but we're good."
There have been no official statements specifying what went wrong with Air Force Two, but, according to reports, there was "an unusual noise that came from the landing gear when we took off but the landing back at JBA was completely normal."
In her first overseas trip since taking office in January, Harris is expected to visit Guatemala to address issues of climate, economy, migration, food insecurity, and women's rights.
