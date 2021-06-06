Hunter Biden Praises Strippers as 'Most Fascinating People' He Has Ever Met in His Life, Report Says

The news comes several days after the Daily Mail released an audio file allegedly recorded by the son of the US president, in which he brags about smoking crack cocaine with the late mayor of Washington, DC, Marion Barry.

Hunter Biden said strippers are the "most fascinating people" he has ever met in his life, the Washington Examiner reported, citing an audio file reportedly from his laptop. According to the outlet, during the recording, which was made in May 2018, Biden talks to an acquaintance, who is a stripper.

He first bragged how he has been "to almost every club on every continent … from Cairo to China". The father of four then wondered why society pushes every woman to be a checkout girl at a grocery store, a job that can't pay for college, when "dancing with your clothes off for money for men all over the world" can earn money to pay for a higher education.

The US president's younger son then said that every woman has the ultimate "toolkit", which they use whether they are "at the checkout line" or "at the club".

Strippers should respect themselves and not hide their career from relatives or employers, Biden contended.

The 51-year-old has a daughter with stripper Lunden Roberts. Hunter initially denied paternity, however, a subsequent DNA test confirmed that he is the biological father of a girl that was born in August 2018. Media reports say that while Biden avoided contact with Roberts, she was on the payroll of his consulting firm.

In his memoir "Beautiful Things" the lawyer revealed that he had no recollection of meeting Roberts and sleeping with her due to his drug problem, which started following the death of his brother Beau.

"I'm not proud of it. It's why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine -- I had no recollection of our encounter", Biden wrote.

The Washington Examiner writes that the audio clip it obtained ostensibly came from a laptop Hunter allegedly left in an IT store in Delaware. The same laptop was used by the New York Post in its exposé. The newspaper claimed that Joe Biden was engaged in his son's business dealings in China and Ukraine during his tenure as vice president, which the newspaper said may constitute a conflict of interest.