Register
18:26 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump points at the media while speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021.

    Trump Blames Biden Administration for 'Humiliation' US Currently Faces

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN DRAKE
    US
    Get short URL
    71222
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083082634_0:135:2603:1599_1200x675_80_0_0_c85bfc1211a1c1acd8d7f8b82116b646.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106061083082232-trump-blames-biden-administration-for-humiliation-us-currently-faces/

    On Saturday, the former US president delivered a speech at a Republican Party convention in North Carolina, becoming the most anticipated speaker of the event amid recurrent hints that he could enter the 2024 presidential election.

    Former US President Donald Trump has blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for an array of issues America is currently facing, saying the nation is being "demeaned and humiliated".

    Speaking in Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Trump said that Republicans will have a "tremendous" 2022 and emphasised that "survival depends on Republicans being elected at every level".

    "Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing … Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks, that's a lack of respect for our country and for our leaders, and speaking of our leaders they are bowing down to China", Trump said.

    He claimed the Biden administration is spreading the wrong kind of ideology in the US, one that will lead to more division, not unity.

    "The Biden administration has also issued regulations to indoctrinate America's school children with poisonous and divisive left-wing doctrines such as critical race theory", Trump said.

    He warned that without strong borders and election integrity "our country could be run as a dictatorship. I am not the one who is trying to undermine American democracy, I am the one who is trying to save it", Trump said.

    The former president blamed the Biden administration for what he and his supporters describe as a southern border "crisis" and said that the Democrats have "turned America into a sanctuary for criminal aliens".

    "The border is just the beginning of Biden disasters", Trump stated.

    He said that Biden is being "openly mocked by Chinese negotiators and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin. They are taunting him and they are laughing at him and they are humiliating our country", Trump said.

    Speaking about China, Trump doubled down on his accusations against Beijing that COVID-19 was the latter's responsibility. The former POTUS suggested that China pay countries compensation for the coronavirus pandemic.

    "In addition all nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of 10 trillion dollars to compensate for the damage they have caused, and that's a very low number", Trump said.

    Trump claimed to have a good relationship with Putin, even though he believes that there "has never been anybody as tough on Russia as I was".

    Among other things, the 45th president commented on the Biden administration's closure of the Keystone XL pipeline, an oil delivery system that moves fracked Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

    The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, construction of the fourth phase, better known as the Keystone XL, which was planned to transport oil to the US state of Nebraska, caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

    "If you like the environment the pipeline is much better than railroad tracks and is much better than trucking … it's great, and they ended it", Trump said at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina on Saturday, also accusing Biden of supporting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

    On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second was in the process of being built.

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a giant live video screen as he speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JONATHAN DRAKE
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a giant live video screen as he speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021.

    Meanwhile, in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday, Biden said that Washington and its allies are ready to address what they consider Russia's challenges to security and sovereignty, but the US does not seek conflict with Moscow and the upcoming talks between Biden and Putin in Geneva will present an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation, such as strategic stability and arms control.

    Related:

    Trump Says Idea to Become House Speaker 'So Interesting'
    Netanyahu Joins Trump's 'Disgraceful Journey Into Dustbin of History', Zarif Claims
    'Mad Sh***er': Trump Supporter Defecated on Neighbour's Lawn For Years Because He Backed Biden
    Tags:
    North Carolina, republicans, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse