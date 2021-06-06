Trump Blames Biden Administration for 'Humiliation' US Currently Faces

On Saturday, the former US president delivered a speech at a Republican Party convention in North Carolina, becoming the most anticipated speaker of the event amid recurrent hints that he could enter the 2024 presidential election.

Former US President Donald Trump has blamed the administration of US President Joe Biden for an array of issues America is currently facing, saying the nation is being "demeaned and humiliated".

Speaking in Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, Trump said that Republicans will have a "tremendous" 2022 and emphasised that "survival depends on Republicans being elected at every level".

"Our border is wide open, illegal immigration is skyrocketing … Drugs are pouring in, gas prices are soaring, our industries are being pillaged by foreign cyber attacks, that's a lack of respect for our country and for our leaders, and speaking of our leaders they are bowing down to China", Trump said.

He claimed the Biden administration is spreading the wrong kind of ideology in the US, one that will lead to more division, not unity.

"The Biden administration has also issued regulations to indoctrinate America's school children with poisonous and divisive left-wing doctrines such as critical race theory", Trump said.

He warned that without strong borders and election integrity "our country could be run as a dictatorship. I am not the one who is trying to undermine American democracy, I am the one who is trying to save it", Trump said.

The former president blamed the Biden administration for what he and his supporters describe as a southern border "crisis" and said that the Democrats have "turned America into a sanctuary for criminal aliens".

"The border is just the beginning of Biden disasters", Trump stated.

He said that Biden is being "openly mocked by Chinese negotiators and Russian President [Vladimir] Putin. They are taunting him and they are laughing at him and they are humiliating our country", Trump said.

Speaking about China, Trump doubled down on his accusations against Beijing that COVID-19 was the latter's responsibility. The former POTUS suggested that China pay countries compensation for the coronavirus pandemic.

"In addition all nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of 10 trillion dollars to compensate for the damage they have caused, and that's a very low number", Trump said.

Trump claimed to have a good relationship with Putin, even though he believes that there "has never been anybody as tough on Russia as I was".

Among other things, the 45th president commented on the Biden administration's closure of the Keystone XL pipeline, an oil delivery system that moves fracked Alberta crude oil from the Canadian town of Hardisty to refineries and tank farms in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas.

The first three phases of the system are currently operational, however, construction of the fourth phase, better known as the Keystone XL, which was planned to transport oil to the US state of Nebraska, caused a major uproar on both sides of the border.

"If you like the environment the pipeline is much better than railroad tracks and is much better than trucking … it's great, and they ended it", Trump said at the Republican Party convention in North Carolina on Saturday, also accusing Biden of supporting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the construction of the first line of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was finished, while the second was in the process of being built.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears on a giant live video screen as he speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday, Biden said that Washington and its allies are ready to address what they consider Russia's challenges to security and sovereignty, but the US does not seek conflict with Moscow and the upcoming talks between Biden and Putin in Geneva will present an opportunity to discuss areas of cooperation, such as strategic stability and arms control.