Pride Flag Won't be Flown at US Military Bases as Pentagon Sticking to Existing Policy

US military facilities won't be waving the rainbow-coloured flag, despite the declaration of "Pride Month" celebrating the LGBTQ+ community across the country, as the Department of Defence (DoD) will "maintain existing policy for the display of unofficial flags".
"There won't be an exception made this month for the pride flag", Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated. "This in no way reflects any lack of respect or admiration for people that (are from) the LGBTQ+ community, the personnel in and out of uniform who serve in this department... We are proud of them".
According to Kirby, allowing a new flag on the list could make many people challenge the rule introduced last July under the previous administration, due to a controversy surrounding Confederate flags, which have been displayed at some American bases.
At the same time, the Pride Flag will be allowed at American diplomatic facilities, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that embassies can wave the banner during Pride Month.
The Pentagon's decision comes despite Joe Biden last year criticising the banning of the Pride Flag at military bases during his election campaign.
