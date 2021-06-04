Register
19:48 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    he patient's entrance at the National Institutes of Health is shown in Bethesda, Maryland

    US Officials With ‘Directed-Energy Attacks’ Symptoms Now Referred to NIH, Report Says

    © REUTERS / Gary Cameron/Files
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106041083075814-us-officials-with-directed-energy-attacks-symptoms-now-referred-to-nih-report-says/

    Allegations that directed-energy attacks have been carried out against US employees stationed overseas date back to 2016, following complaints of unexplained headaches, nausea, ear-popping, vertigo, and possibly brain injuries among US government officials at the embassy in Cuba. The occurrences were dubbed 'Havana Syndrome'.

    US officials posted overseas who reported symptoms of so-called 'directed-energy attacks' are now being referred to the National Institutes of Health, Politico reported, citing a cable it obtained.

    Earlier, a group of US diplomats and other government employees suffering from Havana Syndrome symptoms said in a letter to a deputy secretary of state that the afflicted individuals are still being denied medical care. The group reportedly consisted of 21 US government employees and their spouses who were allegedly harmed while working overseas, notably in Cuba and in China, and are suspected to be or proven as Havana Syndrome cases.

    US Senate
    © Photo : W.Scott
    'Havana Syndrome' Strikes Again: Mystery 'Energy Attacks’ Against US Staff Surge, Says Senate Intel

    The US State Department reportedly stated in response that it had received the letter and expected to discuss the contents with interested parties, as the department has "no higher priority than the safety and security of US personnel, their families, and other US citizens."

    Again, Russia Is to Blame

    Last month, a Politico report cited anonymous officials saying that US officials believe a Russian military intelligence agency is behind the so-called directed-energy attacks.

    The report said that officials did not have hard evidence to connect the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU, to the alleged directed-energy incidents and that the intelligence community has yet to make a decision on the matter.

    The outlet reported that officials who investigate the matter said the probe had been expanded to cover all 18 US federal intelligence agencies and that it is based on the possible involvement of the GRU.

    In April, the Pentagon reportedly confirmed that it was looking into possible Russian involvement in the alleged attacks, but did not provide evidence that could lead to the allegations.

    US media reports have been alleging that directed-energy incidents have taken place all over the world, including across Europe and even in the United States, specifically in Miami, Florida, northern Virginia, and in an area close to the White House. Media also previously reported that there were several accusations against Russia of organizing alleged attacks. The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the accusations, calling them "totally absurd."

    The Air Force Research Laboratory’s Tactical High Power Operational Responder (THOR)
    © Photo : AFRL Directed Energy Directorate
    Feds Reportedly Investigating Havana Embassy-Style ‘Directed Energy Attack’ Near White House

    Washington's allegations of directed-energy attacks date back to 2016. The accusations came after reports that staff at the US embassy in Cuba were mysteriously falling ill; suffering from headaches, nausea, ear-popping, vertigo, and brain injuries. Some of the attacks were reportedly accompanied by a "piercing directional noise."

    A later Cuban investigation discovered that the noises may have been related to staffers hearing the mating call of the male Indies short-tailed cricket, which is known to be very loud.

    In the years since this incident, however, Washington started reporting similar symptoms allegedly experienced by staff in diplomatic missions in Guangzhou, China, and Tashkent, Uzbekistan. In April, CNN reported, citing anonymous sources, that US federal agents were investigating two possible similar "attacks", including one near the White House.

    Tags:
    GRU, attack, Havana, NIH, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse