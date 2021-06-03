Register
23:57 GMT03 June 2021
    Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stand together during an enhanced honor cordon for Gantz at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 3, 2021

    Austin in Talks With Israeli Counterpart Calls for Lasting Security in Conflict With Gaza

    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz called on Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement to build on the latest ceasefire to ensure lasting security in the region.

    Austin underscored that the Defense Department supports President Joe Biden's goal of a two-state solution.

    "Now going forward, we seek lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. And I want to stress the importance of reducing tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem and of supporting humanitarian and reconstruction assistance for Gaza that benefits the innocent people who live there," Austin said during the opening remarks of the meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday.

    Gantz agreed that diplomatic work is important in order to prevent or delay another military conflict with Hamas.

    In addition, Gantz emphasized that Iran is the main concern in the Middle East as it continues to develop nuclear weapons and backs militia activities throughout the region.

    Austin said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region and will ensure it can defense itself against threats in the region, especially those from Iran.

