Austin in Talks With Israeli Counterpart Calls for Lasting Security in Conflict With Gaza

Austin underscored that the Defense Department supports President Joe Biden's goal of a two-state solution.
"Now going forward, we seek lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. And I want to stress the importance of reducing tensions in the West Bank and Jerusalem and of supporting humanitarian and reconstruction assistance for Gaza that benefits the innocent people who live there," Austin said during the opening remarks of the meeting at the Pentagon on Thursday.
Gantz agreed that diplomatic work is important in order to prevent or delay another military conflict with Hamas.
In addition, Gantz emphasized that Iran is the main concern in the Middle East as it continues to develop nuclear weapons and backs militia activities throughout the region.
Austin said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining Israel's qualitative military edge in the region and will ensure it can defense itself against threats in the region, especially those from Iran.
