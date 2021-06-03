Meat Producer JBS USA Says Its Global Facilities 'Fully Operational' After Cyberattack

"Today, JBS USA and Pilgrim’s announced that all of its global facilities are fully operational after resolution of the criminal cyberattack on Sunday, May 30," the company said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the White House said it was in touch with Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The Biden administration believes some of the members belonging to the cybercriminal group responsible for the attack reside in Russia.
The FBI told Sputnik earlier that the hackers used REvil and Sodinokibi malware during the cyberattack.
JBS USA lost about one day's worth of food production in its US facilities and stated that lost production across the company's global plants would be fully recovered by the end of next week, the release said.
The company does not have evidence that any customer, supplier or employee data was compromised or misused as a result of the hack, the release added.
