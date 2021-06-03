Police Arrest Owner of Drone With Sex Toy That Interrupted Mayor Candidate

A New Mexico sheriff running for mayor of the city of Albuquerque was interrupted while delivering a statement during a campaign meeting on Wednesday by an airborne drone with a sex toy attached.

A man who reportedly was responsible for the drone launched toward the New Mexico sheriff during the latter's Wednesday speech was arrested, according to the Associated Press.

According to a New Mexico police report, a Bernalillo county sheriff, Manuel Gonzales, currently running for mayor of New Mexico's largest city, was speaking on a makeshift stage when a drone with a sex toy attached interrupted him, according to video posted in social media.

When someone grabbed the toy, the owner of the drone, 20-year-old Kaelan Ashby Dreyer, tried to get his drone back. After a short quarrel, Dreyer was escorted out, shouting “he’s a tyrant.”

“Is that a dong on a drone?” a person said in the background.

The drone owner was detained and charged with a petty misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. The drone operator claimed he didn’t aim to hurt anyone, but said that he was upset with how the sheriff answered a question posed by a person from the audience. The police said that “he did ball his fist and was just going to swing them through the air and leave the premises."

The campaign team for Gonzales, a Democrat, noted that the candidate was unharmed and "will not be intimidated."