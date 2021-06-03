Register
03 June 2021
    (FILES) In this file photo video grab made on August 20, 2020 from the online broadcast of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, shows former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaking during the last day of the convention.

    Mother of Hunter Biden's Out-of-Wedlock Child Was on His Company Payroll, Text Messages Reveal

    US
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082505950_0:-1:3268:1838_1200x675_80_0_0_4a18b6fc5fa19e3192d25beeced0ada0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106031083062214-mother-of-hunter-bidens-out-of-wedlock-child-was-on-his-company-payroll-text-messages-reveal/

    According to Hunter Biden's recently published book, "Beautiful Things," he "had no recollection" of meeting Lunden Roberts, the mother of his fourth child. Although Biden initially denied paternity, an Arkansas judge in January 2020 ruled that DNA evidence proved he "is the biological father of this child."

    While Hunter Biden has claimed he has "no recollection" of Lunden Roberts, messages from the 51-year-old's laptop show that Roberts was not only in contact with Hunter, but she was also on the payroll of Rosemont Seneca, Hunter's investment fund firm.  

    Screenshots obtained by the Daily Mail show that Roberts attempted to reach out to Hunter throughout her pregnancy. However, her text messages went unanswered. 
    "Reach out a few times, it's clear you don't want to be reached. Need to talk to you. If you feel the need to reach out, my line is always open. Hope all is well," Roberts said in a text message to Hunter on August 8, 2018. 

    The aforementioned text was sent four times.

    Their daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, was born in August 2018. 

    Additional text messages obtained from Hunter's laptop show that while Roberts was ignored by him, he was in contact with Katie Dodge, an assistant at Hunter's firm. 

    During the text exchange, which took place three months after Hunter and Roberts' child was born, Hunter demanded the removal of Roberts from the company insurance plan.  

    "And just for clarification who is pay roll paid to now and for past 9 months? There[sic] salaries and benefits and who has rights to my accounts and ability to make autopay decisions and withdraws etc?" Hunter asked Dodge. "So when you took what's her name off and re directed her income did it also [e]nd my insurance?" 

    Dodge replied that, for the past nine months, she, Hunter, "Lunden, Hallie, Liz & Erin" received salaries and benefits.  

    Despite the court's DNA confirmation of Hunter being the child's father, the son of US President Joe Biden did not appear to embrace his child in his new autobiography. 

    "I'm not proud of it. It's why I would later challenge in court the woman from Arkansas who had a baby in 2018 and claimed the child was mine -- I had no recollection of our encounter," he said, speaking of the case. "That's how little connection I had with anyone. I was a mess, but a mess I've taken responsibility for."

    DNA, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden
