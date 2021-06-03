Donald Trump Jr. Set Up Account on Cameo, Offering Personalized Videos For $500

The oldest son of a former US president, Donald Trump Jr, has begun selling personalized videos of himself on Cameo this week, setting a starting price of $500.
If customers want videos in two to seven days, they can pay an extra $25. For those even more impatient fans to get their video within 24 hours, it will cost them $787. Trump Jr. also offers personal messages of your choice for $19.99 apiece.
“Don’t worry about it if your wife’s mad at you for saying that election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life ... there’s millions of people just like you, you can tell her I said that,” he said in one of his videos. “Thanks for helping us out and support us in going after the liberals and the crazies on CNN.”
In the account biography text, Trump Jr. describes himself as a "Father, Patriot, Outdoorsman, Businessman, Political Commentator and #1 NYT Bestselling author.” He also claimed that a part of the income that he receives from the custom video messages he sells would be donated to charity.
In April, CNN reported, citing unnamed sources, that Trump Jr. had become an unofficial adviser on political issues to his father, after the latter departed the White House in January.
