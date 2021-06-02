Mueller to Teach Course on ‘Russia Probe’, University of Virginia Says

The university law school noted on its website on Wednesday that the course, "The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel", will be taught during the fall 2021 semester.
"The course will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel’s investigation. Instructors will talk about the legal and practical context for those decisions in a discussion format, and walk through the challenges and trade-offs when making decisions in a high-profile investigation," the notice reads.
Mueller said he felt fortunate to return to teach at the University of Virginia, which he attended after a stint with the US Marine Corps. "I look forward to engaging with the students this fall," Mueller was quoted as saying by the website.
Mueller will be joined in teaching the course by three of his prosecutors - Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley, Senior Counsel Jim Quarles and Assistant Special Counsel Andrew Goldstein.
Mueller served as the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, before being tasked with taking up the investigation against Trump and his cabinet. The investigation did not prove Trump-Russia collusion in the 2016 election. Trump repeatedly called the probe a political witch-hunt and an attempt by Democrats to undo the results of the 2016 election. Russia has also denied any involvement in the US political system.
