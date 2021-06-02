US Navy Pilots Tell NASA Administrator Encountered Unidentified Aerial Phenomena ‘Real’

The news comes amid an increasing number of serious discussions about UAPs following the release and authentication of videos showing the phenomena encountered by US Navy pilots, as well as an upcoming release of the June 25 Senate Intelligence Committee report.
“What you have seen on the TV recently, on the Navy films, I had known about this in my former capacity in intel and the Armed Services Committee, and I’ve talked to those pilots, and they think [the UAPs are] real,” Nelson said during a press conference.
A NASA associate administrator for science, Thomas Zurbuchen, said that questions focusing on life elsewhere in the universe is within the realm of NASA’s scientific activity, noting that people have long tended to underestimate nature particularly in the last several decades.
