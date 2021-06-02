US Congresswoman’s Home Gets Vandalised During Memorial Day Weekend – Photo, Video

US Republican Rep. Nancy Mace has complained about an apparent act of vandalism that transpired at her Charleston-area residence during Memorial Day weekend.
The photos and a video that Mace posted on Twitter and YouTube show graffiti spray-painted on the front of her home, the front steps and the sidewalk, including "Antifa symbols and profanity", as she put it.
"There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism,” Mace tweeted. “I’m concerned too for my neighbours who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behaviour."
In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity.— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021
Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics. pic.twitter.com/OIN5byPp0I
There is a significant difference between nonviolent protests and criminal acts of intimidation and vandalism.— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021
I’m concerned too for my neighbors who’ve been impacted by this appalling criminal behavior.
She also offered her thanks to “those same neighbours” who she says have already offered her assistance and support.
"As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions," Mace tweeted. "It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch."
As I’ve had time to digest what has happened over the last 24 hours, I also wanted to take a moment to urge people to think about their words and their actions. It’s not just social media, but our words impact real people and impact real lives. We should take it down a notch.— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) June 1, 2021
While many social media users offered words of support to Mace, some also argued that the symbols seen in the images she provided were not related to antifa.
I'm so sorry. I hope they are found and arrested.— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 1, 2021
I’m so sorry Nancy. I hate that your children had to see that. ❤️— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) June 1, 2021
I came here to type the same thing.. this is anarchist stuff, not Antifa or BLM.— Rita (@RitasReel) June 1, 2021
That is an anarchist symbol and an anarchist saying... not antifa— Carl Spackler (@kj20192) June 1, 2021
The congresswoman said she had already contacted the authorities to investigate this incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)