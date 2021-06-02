Register
10:16 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, 30 May 2021.

    Joe Biden Vows to ‘Fight Like Heck’ Against GOP-Proposed ‘Unprecedented Assault’ on Voting Rights

    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1e/1083035962_0:0:3095:1742_1200x675_80_0_0_e3cff05b4e01586ebff2a78b784b0ba8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106021083056263-joe-biden-vows-to-fight-like-heck-against-gop-proposed-unprecedented-assault-on-voting-rights/

    The US President slammed “sick” and “un-American” voting rights restrictions in March, as he vowed to stop Republicans across the country from imposing such limits in the wake of the 2020 election.

    President Joe Biden has vowed that his administration will be "ramping up efforts" to counter the Republican-led "unprecedented assault" on voting, reported NBC News.

    In remarks commemorating the 1921 Tulsa, Oklahoma, Race Massacre on Tuesday, the Democratic POTUS tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead his administration’s pushback against "un-American" GOP efforts to place new limits on elections in the wake of President Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 elections.

    “With her leadership and your support, we're going to overcome again," said Biden, addressing the crowd.

    Harris responded by pledging that she would “engage the American people to help strengthen and uplift efforts on voting rights nationwide".

    “Our Administration will not stand by when confronted with any effort that keeps Americans from voting," said Harris.

    Joe Biden lashed out at the Republican push to place new limits on elections, especially in Texas, where Democrats staged a dramatic walkout on 30 May to block a sweeping bill aimed at imposing a slew of new restrictions on voting. Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, had indicated he would call a special session of the Legislature to restart the process, as he deplored the failure to pass the election bill “deeply disappointing”.

    "Texas legislators put forth a bill that joins Georgia and Florida in advancing a state law that attacks the sacred right to vote. It's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year —and often disproportionately targeting Black and brown Americans," said Joe Biden.

    As he urged voting rights groups to "redouble their efforts now to register and educate voters," the POTUS promised to fight “like heck” to enact the For the People Act, a bill in the United States Congress to expand voting rights and amend campaign finance laws, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. He added:

    "June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill."

    Standoff Over Voting Rights

    The Biden administration has been under pressure from Democrats to respond with federal intervention to stop Republicans from reviving what they brand as “Jim Crow-style” restrictions that will purportedly make it harder for minorities to vote.

    The Republicans have retaliated by denouncing the Democrats for seeking to execute a power grab to remove necessary protections for the voting process.

    In a plethora of states, Republicans have either pushed for or already implemented voting laws that add more restrictions on those casting ballots, after former President Donald Trump challenged the results of the November election.

    An official ballot drop box is seen Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    An official ballot drop box is seen Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Santa Clarita, Calif.

    Trump had persistently claimed the 2020 election had been “rigged” and “stolen” from him.

    However, the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have impacted the outcome of the presidential election, according to former Attorney General Bill Barr.

    More than 250 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 43 states during the current legislative session in a Republican-driven overhaul of state election law, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice.

    “What they are trying to do, and it cannot be sustained. I will do everything in my power along with the House and the Senate to keep that from becoming the law,” Joe Biden had stated in late March.

    “I’m convinced that we will be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing… This makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle ... this is gigantic, what they are doing,” Biden had said at on 25 March, his first formal news conference since taking office on 20 January.

    “Jim Crow” is a nod to laws enacted in Southern states in the decades after the 1861-65 Civil War to legalise racial segregation and disenfranchise Black citizens.

    Texas has been taking moves to follow the footsteps of Georgia, Florida and other states that have approved GOP-spearheaded stricter voting laws to ostensibly defend election integrity.

    Senate Bill 7 that presupposes restrictions that include eliminating drive-through voting, limiting early voting hours and voting on Sundays, follows a similar Republican bill that passed the Florida state House and Senate along partisan lines, and two months after similar legislation was adopted in Georgia.

    By banning drive-through and 24-hour early voting options, like the ones said to have been favoured by Black and Hispanic voters during ballot-casting in the 2020 presidential election, the bill has been denounced as targeting people of colour and marginalised groups by voting advocacy organisations and civil rights groups, claim the Democrats.

     

    Related:

    Majority Leader Schumer Says US Senate Will Vote on Voter Reform Bill in Late June
    Dems Hint at Plans to End Filibuster as Voting Rights Bill Might Face Fate of 1/6 Commission
    Biden Slams GOP-Proposed Texas Voting Rights Bill as ‘Part of an Assault on Democracy’
    Texas Democrats Stage House ‘Walkout’ to Block Contentious, Restrictive, GOP-Backed Voting Bill
    Tags:
    Kamala Harris, Democrats, Republicans, Texas, Texas, Voting Rights, voting rights, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse