No Gold Toilets? Records Show Trump's Secret Service Will Spend Almost $35K on 'Bathroom Trailers'

It was reported last month that former US President Donald Trump would spend the summer months at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey - approximately 40 miles west of New York City, New York. Trump's previous residence was recognized as the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Since May 24, 2021, agents of the US Secret Service have been permitted to use taxpayer funds to acquire "bathroom trailers" for a property in Bedminster, according to federal procurement data obtained by The Daily Beast.

Per federal documents observed, the contract will collectively run taxpayers some $8,500 per month, and runs through September 30.

The company in question is Imperial Restrooms, a mobile restroom trailer rental company based in New York City.

"Even now, taxpayers continue to spend many thousands of dollars to facilitate Donald Trump's businesses," said Noah Bookbinder, a former federal corruptions prosecutor who serves as executive director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

"He is of course entitled to protection, but from the beginning, it has been about his advancement and convenience, rather than what is good for the country. Forcing taxpayers to spend all of this money for porta potties at a business that surely has sufficient bathrooms is confounding."

The allegations have yet to be publicly verified by the Secret Service.

This is not the first time that the Trump family has been caught with restroom-related reports involving Secret Service agents.

Agents assigned to protect Ivanka Trump, Trump's 39-year-old daughter, and her husband, Jared Kushner, reportedly spent over $100,000 in taxpayer funds on a studio basement rental in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington DC. The two notably served as senior advisers to Trump.

However, then-White House presidential assistant Avi Berkowitz later came out and slammed the Washington Post report, claiming the entire scoop was actually "a lie."

"The story never made sense, and was simply not true. Now the Secret Service has even denied the story," he said in a tweet that was later retweeted by Ivanka Trump's official account.