Register
00:38 GMT02 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021

    Pay Up: Supreme Court Rejects J&J's Request to Appeal $2 Bln Verdict in Talc Cancer Case

    © REUTERS / Susan Walsh
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082515763_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_effd19e2af6df2ed6075dc33da92e4b3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106011083053273-pay-up-supreme-court-rejects-jjs-request-to-appeal-2-bln-verdict-in-talc-cancer-case/

    A Missouri court ruled in June 2020 that Johnson & Johnson "disregarded the safety of consumers," and put profit above safety by marketing talc products that caused ovarian cancer in humans. As a result, the company has been ordered to award several women an estimated total of $2.12 billion in damages.

    The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) on Tuesday rejected Johnson & Johnson's request to appeal a verdict in favor of 22 cancer sufferers in 12 different US states.

    None of the participating SCOTUS justices commented on the move, which upholds a previous court decision in which a Missouri jury found that Johnson & Johnson's once-popular, talc-based baby powder contained asbestos and asbestos-laced talc, which has been linked to ovarian cancer. 

    It's worth noting that the July 2018 verdict ordered the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company to pay nearly $4.7 billion in damages to the plaintiffs. However, the payout was lowered to $2.12 billion after a Missouri appeals court dismissed claims made by some of the 22 women. 

    Johnson & Johnson - manufacturer of one of three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the US - has denied that its talc-based products contain asbestos. 

    In its appeal, the company argued that it was not treated fairly during court proceedings, and was "at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, is not contaminated by asbestos and does not cause cancer." 

    The pharmaceutical company notably pulled its talc-based baby powder from shelves in both the US and Canada back in May 2020. At the time, the company attributed the move to its decline in baby powder sales, which they alleged were driven by "changes in consumer habits and fueled by "changes in consumer habits" and "misinformation around the safety of the product." 

    a bottle of Johnson's baby powder
    © AP Photo / Jeff Chiu
    a bottle of Johnson's baby powder

    The Tuesday SCOTUS decision comes months after the Missouri Supreme Court also refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal on the multi-billion-dollar matter. 

    SCOTUS Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh did not take part in the decision, as Alito owns somewhere between $15,000 to $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock, and Kavanaugh's father, E. Edward Kavanaugh, participated in pro-talc lobbying. 

    "This decision sends a clear message to the rich and powerful: You will be held to account when you cause grievous harm under our system of equal justice under law," Mark Lanier, lead attorney for the 22 women, told the Associated Press

    The SCOTUS decision may signal a rough legal road ahead for Johnson & Johnson, which is facing thousands of lawsuits related to its talc-based baby powder. 

    Related:

    Ultra-Precise Microthermometers From Russia Will Increase Efficacy of Cancer Therapy
    Joe Biden Triggers Torrent of Sarcasm After Saying 'Dogs May Help Cure Cancer'
    Oxford Researcher Who Helped Push US to Depixelate Israel in Satellite Snaps Died From Cancer at 34
    Ancient British Cemeteries Lay Bare Medieval Cancer Truths in Eye-Opening Study
    Feds Accuse US Woman of Lying About Working for Trump, 'Fighting Cancer' to Scrounge Money
    Tags:
    US, US Supreme Court, class-action lawsuit, cancer, ovarian cancer, talc, talcum powder, Johnson & Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse