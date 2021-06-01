Register
20:22 GMT01 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Badge on a FBI agent

    Photo: FBI Agent Charged With Attempted Murder in Off-Duty Shooting of Man on Maryland Metro

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/96/1079299639_22:0:1262:697_1200x675_80_0_0_7980958d7b2a8f5bd27ea808958d8b45.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106011083052710-photo-fbi-agent-charged-with-attempted-murder-in-off-duty-shooting-of-man-on-maryland-metro/

    Back in December, it was reported that an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was involved in a shooting aboard a Red Line train at the Medical Center Metro Station in Maryland. According to an emergency call transcript, a witness overheard the agent warning a man to "move away" before firing "two or three" rounds.

    Unsealed records from a Maryland circuit court detail that Eduardo Valdivia, a 37-year-old FBI agent, has been slapped with an attempted murder charge, in association with the December shooting that left a man wounded. 

    Charges leveled against the FBI agent include attempted second-degree murder; first-degree assault; reckless endangerment; and felony use of a firearm to commit a violent crime. 

    Emergency call records from a witness were released in January, and have been used to piece together details of the incident, which occurred on a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) train car. 

    "The FBI agent said: 'Move away. I’m an FBI agent. Back away,'" the 911 caller said. "The other gentleman didn't, dropped his bag, [and] approached him to fight him." 

    Soon after, Valdivia fired "two or three" rounds as the train was en route to the Medical Center Metro Station.

    According to the caller, the agent was "attacked," but the witness did not provide further details to indicate whether the man physically attacked Valdivia. 

    Robert Bonsib, Valdivia's attorney, claimed in a Tuesday statement to the Associated Press that the agent was approached by "a man who threatened his personal safety, and he acted reasonably in order to prevent himself from being killed." 

    Bonsib also emphasized that, for decades, Valdivia "has served his community in some very dangerous and sensitive assignments."  

    The FBI's field office in Baltimore, Maryland, has confirmed knowledge of the charges. 

    "As is customary following a shooting incident, this matter will be subject to internal review," spokesperson Joy Jiras said. 

    Related:

    FBI 'G-Man' Reportedly Sexually Harassed Female Juniors, Drank 'Regularly' on the Job
    FBI 'Launches Probe Into Ryanair Incident in Belarus'
    Video: Ex-Trump Adviser Michael Flynn Says Myanmar-Like Coup 'Should Happen' in US
    FBI Investigates Envelope With White Powder and Threats Sent to Rand Paul
    Ex-FBI Boss Reportedly Sent $100K to Joe Biden's Grandkids' Trust as He Mulled 'Profitable Matters'
    Tags:
    agent, Maryland, Washington DC, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), FBI
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    44th US president Barack Obama (R), is seen in 1970 at age 9 with his step-father Lolo Soetoro (L), his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham (C), in a family snapshot.
    How Famous Politicians Looked When They Were Kids
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse