Celebrities, Politicians Flock to Social Media to Honour Memorial Day

American celebrities and politicians, including the president and the vice president, took to Twitter on last Monday of May to mark the Memorial Day, sharing warm words about the military men and women of the US.
"Each year, Memorial Day offers us a chance to reflect on the enormity of the sacrifices that generation after generation of Americans has made", Joe Biden said during his Memorial Day address to the troops. "So my message to all of you is quite simple: thank you, thank you."
The gratitude was echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, who noted that Americans should thank US soldiers not just on Memorial Day, but every day.
Each year, Memorial Day offers us a chance to reflect on the enormity of the sacrifices that generation after generation of Americans has made. pic.twitter.com/yARTptfyO2— President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2021
We honor those members of our military who sacrificed their lives in order to defend our freedoms. We owe these heroes—and their loved ones—everything. Not just on Memorial Day. Every day. pic.twitter.com/bAbl6cxxw1— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 31, 2021
Many prominent figures from the world of media, sport, cinematography and politics also marked Memorial Day in their Twitter accounts.
Among them were ex-US President Barack Obama, former State Secretary Mike Pompeo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, singer Carrie Underwood, actor Misha Collins and many others.
This Memorial Day, let’s remember the men and women who sacrificed everything for the people they served with and the country they loved. We owe them all an enormous debt of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/uPSn54O9Xs— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 31, 2021
This #MemorialDay, we are reminded that the price of freedom is too grave, and many men and women died so that we may know it. America is the greatest nation on earth because of those who selflessly fought to protect it. pic.twitter.com/9izipR0SKN— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 31, 2021
Paying my respects at the monument to the Unknown Dead at the San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio in honor of #MemorialDay. Today, and every day, we are thankful for their service and draw strength from their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/aqsEfJFAFo— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 31, 2021
The measure of a hero isn't popularity, fame, or the stories written. It's what they give to, and give up for, others.— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) June 1, 2021
Today we honor true heroes and their loved ones who gave everything possible for freedom. #MemorialDay
Eternally grateful to those who risked it all to protect us and our freedoms. Thank you to all those who have served in this great nation’s military. #MemorialDay #ThankYou #America pic.twitter.com/8Q7SGeHX0M— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 31, 2021
“Thank you” will never be enough. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/LnG0BDyi9F— Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 31, 2021
Honoring our fallen heroes. pic.twitter.com/ZaoTaSPhNs— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 31, 2021
Some politicians have seen s backlash over their commemoration of Memorial Day, like GOP Representative Matt Gaetz, who retweeted a picture of the JFK killer, Lee Harvey Oswald.
