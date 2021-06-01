Candles Light Up Streets of Greenwood in Honour of Tulsa Race Massacre Victims

A candlelit vigil is taking place in Tulsa's Greenwood, Oklahoma, on Monday, to honour the memory of the victims of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, starting from the time when the first shot was fired, kicking off the race massacre.
The killings began during the weekend of Memorial Day in 1921, one hundred years ago, with armed mobs of whites attacking black residents in the Greenwood neighbourhood, named by some as the "Black Wall Street" because it contained one of the wealthiest black communities in the US at the time.
According to some estimations, the massacre saw some 300 blacks killed by armed the white mob.
