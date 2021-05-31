Register
16:37 GMT31 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors poses during Glamour Celebrates 2017 Women Of The Year Live Summit at Brooklyn Museum

    Scandal-Plagued BLM Co-Founder Once Said 'We're Doomed’ if ‘Imperialist Project’ Israel Isn't Ended

    © AP Photo / ILYA S. SAVENOK
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    230
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0b/1082597137_0:105:3075:1834_1200x675_80_0_0_53235bc35728cef53cfef00e3ef1d005.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105311083042596-scandal-plagued-blm-co-founder-once-said-were-doomed-if-imperialist-project-israel-isnt-ended/

    Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of a viral Black Lives Matter movement that fuelled a wave of worldwide protests in summer 2020, announced last week that she's resigning from her executive post to focus on new projects. Her departure follows a scandal around the group’s use of finances in light of Cullors purchasing several lavish homes.

    BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors made some eyebrow-raising calls “to end” Israel during a Harvard Law School event in 2015 that have recently resurfaced online following the activist’s controversial resignation from the BLM Global Network Foundation.

    Speaking to students from Harvard's Human Rights Programme’s as a part of the "Globalising Ferguson: Radicalised Policing and International Resistance” event six years ago – not long after the unrest in Ferguson that erupted in the wake of Michael Brown's death at the hands of white police officer Darren Wilson – Cullors called to stop supporting “imperialist project” Israel.

    "Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed," the activist said, with her comments widely captured on camera.

    Cullors then described her trip to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank in 2015, which she said was highlighted by “violence” and “terror” against Palestinians, as she had apparently witnessed “murder and deaths at the hands of Israelis and Zionists.”

    The activist’s past comments have been circulated on social media after being highlighted by various outlets a week after the recent wave of hostilities between Israeli forces and Hamas militants ended in a ceasefire, while people have accused Cullors and the forum’s attendees of anti-Semitism.

    Cullors, a self-described “Marxist,” announced last week that she would step down as BLM’s executive director to start her “next journey.” Her departure comes after a scandalous report by The New York Post around Cullors’ purchase of a $1.4 million California home, an addition to her three other high-end houses, sparking questions about if the group’s public finances are being used for social justice programmes or ending up in the pockets of its executives.

    Cullors described the allegations about the misuse of BLM’s finances and the Post’s article as an attempt to “discredit” her and the movement in general.

    “I have never taken a salary from the Black Lives Matter Global National Fund,” she boldly stated in April.

    However, the backlash around her not-so-Marxist lifestyle has not waned in recent weeks.   

    Tags:
    anti-Semitism, Israel, Black Lives Matter, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse