6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Alaska, GFZ Reports

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was registered in central Alaska, US on 31 May, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reports.
The tremor was registered at around 10:59 pm local time. The epicentre was located 161 kilometres north of the city of Anchorage. The quake occurred at a depth of 58.2 kilometres.
There have not been any reports about victims or damages caused by the quake.
Meanwhile, the European-Midterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck 169 kilometres north of Anchorage.
Alaska and the Aleutian Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly experience earthquakes. On 27 March 1964, the 9.2-magnitude Great Alaskan earthquake devastated a number of settlements, including the state's biggest city, Anchorage, killing 131 people.
