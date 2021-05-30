Kamala Finally Pays Tribute to US Military Personnel After 'Real Misfire' With Memorial Day Tweet

Less than a day after the backlash Kamala Harris faced for failing to honour American veterans – past and present – in a tweet ahead of Memorial Day, the vice president took to Twitter to apparently fix her “real misfire,” as some have put it.
"Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice," Harris wrote on Sunday.
The message was a considerable departure from her earlier post; on Saturday, the VP shared her smiling photo alongside the caption "Enjoy the weekend." The post was blasted for failing to acknowledge the acts of bravery by US military personnel and celebrate their achievements.
Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021
“It is Memorial Day weekend. This weekend is our time as a nation to honor our Fallen. It is our dedicated time to reflect on our war fighters, those who paid the ultimate price for our Freedom,” the Code of Vets community wrote in response, with scores of other social media users joining the chorus.
Real misfire here. It is a long weekend. It’s also Memorial Day weekend, which means far more that our government officials should acknowledge: a time to remember and honor the millions of Americans who lost their lives in our nation’s defense https://t.co/RCPwPf4TdL https://t.co/xKyyaOkkQA— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021
Care to mention WHY we’re having a long weekend, Kamala?— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 30, 2021
We enjoyed having a president and VP who respected America’s heroes. pic.twitter.com/1LDIHZZL4j— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) May 30, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)