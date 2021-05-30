Miami Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, Over 20 Injured, Police Say

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims," Ramirez tweeted.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: mass shooting reported in Northwest Miami Dade - Hialeah/Miami Lakes area. 7630 Nw 186st— Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) May 30, 2021
** 16 shot, 2 dead@ParkerBranton is on the scene gathering details and @TrentKellyWPLG is at the hospital. More coming up @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/xL7q1iMXnt
According to the NBC Miami broadcaster, shots were fired outside El Mula banquet hall in the early hours of Sunday.
No arrests were immediately announced.
All comments
Show new comments (0)