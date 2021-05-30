Plane Carrying Seven People Crashes in Tennessee, All Presumed Dead, Reports Say

The small jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday morning, after departing from the Smyrna Rutherford County Airport. The plane was bound for Palm Beach International Airport, according to emergency officials cited by WPLN-FM.
The Rutherford County Fire Rescue released a list, identifying all seven people who were on board the plane. WPLN-FM said they are from Brentwood and are all presumed dead.
7 Presumed Dead After Plane Crashes Into Tennessee Lake, Officials Say pic.twitter.com/Ho45F385aw— Mahmudur Rahman (@rahman33665) May 30, 2021
The plane crash is being investigated by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The exact cause of the accident remains unknown.
