'Real Misfire Here': VP Harris Slammed for Not Recognizing Fallen US Soldiers in Memorial Day Tweet

Twitter users on both sides of the political spectrum recently pointed to the lack of respect for Memorial Day shown by US Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Enjoy the long weekend", Harris tweeted on Saturday, referring to the three days of rest Americans typically get in connection with Memorial Day. While the holiday does indeed provide an opportunity to spend some extra time with loved ones, many netizens believe that the three days should be spent memorializing those who "gave the last full measure of devotion".
Others also considered it to be an inappropriate tweet for a vice president to post given the significance of the day.
I have people replying that I’m “nitpicking.” Nope. Just pointing out the meaning of this holiday that is missed in this tweet by @VP.— Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) May 29, 2021
It is Memorial Day weekend - nor for enjoying - but for memorializing our fallen. Our brothers and sisters, who 'gave the last full measure of devotion'.— PaxView Jeff (@JR_justJR) May 29, 2021
Please try to respect that. pic.twitter.com/pf2dDxG7sx
While we get the long weekend to "enjoy," let us all please take a solemn moment to remember those courageous men and women who sacrificed *everything.* 🇺🇸💜— Peter Francis (@peter13francis) May 29, 2021
Don't forget why we have a long weekend! pic.twitter.com/kbNzDiSsDr— Tony Lederer (@TonyLederer) May 29, 2021
I know you think the "long weekend" is a chance to post a pic of yourself and get some mimosas as you plan to rip our country apart but it’s actually a time to appreciate the brave soldiers who died for our country & to reflect on the LIFETIME their families spend without them.— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 29, 2021
Traditionally, Americans spend Memorial Day weekend paying tribute to fallen soldiers at cemeteries and memorials, with some wearing a red poppy - a tradition dating back to the World War I-era.
Harris also recently drew attention at the US Naval Academy on Friday, where she joked about the military shifting to green energy for "combat power".
"Just ask any Marine today, would she rather carry 20 pounds of batteries or a rolled-up solar panel, and I am positive she will tell you a solar panel, and so would he", the VP said and then giggled.
