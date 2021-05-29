Register
20:17 GMT29 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The US Congress building. (File)

    Dems Hint at Plans to End Filibuster as Voting Rights Bill Might Face Fate of 1/6 Commission

    © AFP 2021 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105736/44/1057364471_0:118:3865:2293_1199x675_80_0_0_9db1560f07a37cd5b4d4e45031936058.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105291083030279-dems-hint-at-plans-to-end-filibuster-as-voting-rights-bill-might-face-fate-of-16-commission/

    The filibuster mechanism allowed Republicans to block the bill on establishing a 9/11-style commission into the events on 6 January. GOP senators are concerned that the panel might affect the next electoral cycle and would add nothing new to the work being done by existing congressional committees investigating the matter.

    The Democrats are hinting that plans to limit or kill the filibuster mechanism might be taken in light of Senate Republicans' refusal to back a motion to consider a bill on creating a commission to investigate the January Capitol riot incident. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who strongly lambasted the Republicans for their refusal to back the bill, which required 60 votes in a 50-50 split Senate to be considered, but gathered only 54, suggested that Democrats are looking into various ways out of the impasse.

    "We have seen the limits of bipartisanship. Everything's on the table", Schumer said.

    These options, however, are limited. In order to move the bill further, the Democrats must win over 10 GOP Senators and have all their own members present for the vote. Two members of the party missed the vote on the bill on 28 May, whose importance the Democrats had repeatedly stressed. Democrats could also utilize the so-called "nuclear option", a mechanism for overcoming the filibuster, but it is usually reserved as a last resort and normally used only for budgetary issues.

    The third option has repeatedly been raised by Democrats in recent years – to limit or kill the filibuster – a mechanism that currently requires parties to compromise on bills in order to get them approved by the chamber and prevents the unilateral passage of laws by one party. With 60 out of Senate 100 votes required to consider a bill and with no party controlling that many seats in decades, the threat of a filibuster has obligated the two sides to seek allies across the aisle and make concessions in the process.

    Some Democrats, like Joe Biden, have simply called for making senators work harder to implement a filibuster than they do now and return to the rules of years past when senators had to hold hours-long speeches and debates in order to stop an opposing party's bill in its tracks. Others have suggested removing the mechanism for good.

    Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock speaks during a drive-in rally Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Georgia Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock speaks during a drive-in rally Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Atlanta

    Another Democrat who has hinted that the party might make a move against the filibuster is Raphael Warnock. He stated ahead of the vote on considering the 1/6 commission bill that there are matters more important than protecting the well-established traditions of the Senate.

    "I will tell you that when it comes to voting rights and democracy, we have to defend the democracy, not the Senate", Warnock said.

    Do Democrats Stand a Chance at Ending Filibuster?

    Even if the Democrats decide to move forward with changing or removing the filibuster, they will face opposition from not only Republicans but also within their own ranks. West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin has repeatedly defended the filibuster and refused to consider changing it even though he lamented the GOP's plans to kill the 6 January commission bill. Senator Kyrsten Sinema is another Democrat who has defended the idea of keeping the filibuster intact. And even if these two senators get on board with the effort, 50 votes would not be enough to change the Senate's long-running tradition.

    At the same time, Democrats might soon face the need to overcome the rule, as the  For the People Act is expected to land in the Senate in June. The bill, which aims to change many of the electoral mechanisms that have been implemented across the US, disregarding local laws, has faced vehement criticism from the GOP. While Democrats claim that it will expand Americans' access to voting by allowing late registrations, early voting and broadening the scale of mail-in voting, Republicans insist that the initiative is riddled with flaws.

    U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar attends a press conference at Wright vigil
    © REUTERS / Nicholas Pfosi
    'Grow a Backbone': Rep. Omar Calls on Democrats to Abandon Bipartisanship, Abolish Filibuster

    The GOP has alleged that many of the changes, especially to mail-in voting and checks of voter registration, will make the electoral system more vulnerable to fraud and machinations. Republicans have criticized the For the People Act for being too invasive in terms of overriding state electoral laws. It would thus be no surprise if the bill ends up being stalled in the Senate unless Democrats agree to make changes that meet the demands of at least 10 Republican senators.

    Related:

    Nearly Half of US Voters Oppose Efforts to Eliminate Senate Filibuster, Poll Shows
    Hillary Clinton Calls to Lift Senate Filibuster 'for Constitutional Matters'
    'Grow a Backbone': Rep. Omar Calls on Democrats to Abandon Bipartisanship, Abolish Filibuster
    US Republicans Filibuster Bill on Creating Commission to Investigate 6 January Capitol Riot
    Capitol Riot Commission: Which GOP Senators Likely to Vote For Bill and Who Will Filibuster It
    Tags:
    US, bill, Senate, US Democratic Party
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse