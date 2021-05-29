'Absolutely Vile Trend': US Hat Store Under Fire Over 'Not Vaccinated' Nazi Yellow Star-Like Patches

A hat shop in Nashville, Tennessee, has come under fire after it rolled out an anti-vaccine patch modelled after the yellow stars forced on Jews during the Holocaust.
On Friday, the Instagram account of the store hatWRKS did not think twice before starting to promote its new item with a "strong adhesive back" featuring the words "Not vaccinated".
Wowww 🤬— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) May 28, 2021
The shop hatWRKS (Hatworks) in Nashville proudly sells yellow stars w/ the words "Not Vaccinated"...
My grandparents' entire families were killed in the Holocaust. Their bodies incinerated. That's 𝙉𝙊𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉𝙂 like COVID precautions.
HOW MANY TIMES MUST WE DO THIS?? pic.twitter.com/4TRKWH3M00
The post, which was later deleted, noted the badges were $5, promising that "we'll be offering trucker caps soon". What's more, the post contained a picture of hatWRKS owner Gigi Gaskin sporting the yellow patch.
Almost all netizens immediately hit out at what one user described as "one of the most disgusting displays I have ever seen".
This is an absolutely vile trend that has been going on in the anti-vaxx community for months. People have been wearing similar homemade stars to BOS meetings in OC, CA to protest COVID guidelines. It is beyond odious & offensive! And it needs to STOP! 🤬🤬🤬🤬— SLilly (@SLillyLace) May 29, 2021
I can't imagine seeing that symbol being used like that. It is an insult to both the Holocaust victims and the people who died from Covid-19 🤬😡— Flemming Madsen (@TazorNissen) May 28, 2021
This woman needs to be called to the carpet! How disgusting!!! If she's currently employed she needs to be fired immediately!!— Leslie1776 🇺🇸🌊🌊 (@Leslie1776) May 28, 2021
She's FU*KING comparing the #Holocaust to being proud that she's not vaccinated! WTF**K is wrong with her and people like her?
This is one of the most disgusting displays I have ever seen. It ranks right up there with "Camp Auschwitz" T-shirts. I almost never wish anyone ill, but I sincerely hope this bankrupts you.— Tia Will (@medwoman1) May 28, 2021
This is so disgusting, I had to read it twice because I just couldn't believe anyone is this ignorant.— nancy graham (@nmgrhb) May 28, 2021
The stupidity is real— Vincent Au (@VincentAuGondor) May 29, 2021
"My grandparents' entire families were killed in the Holocaust. Their bodies incinerated. That's nothing like COVID precautions", another user tweeted.
In what appears to be retaliation against the shop's critics, the hatWRKS Instagram page has, meanwhile, posted a follow-up, wondering whether people are "outraged with the tyranny the world is experiencing", an apparent nod to the restrictive measures introduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)