Register
21:21 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he walks across the Ellipse as he departs the White House for Camp David, in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2021

    Joe Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Revealed: From Countering China to 'Reimagining' US Economy

    © REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    5531
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082996857_0:0:3077:1732_1200x675_80_0_0_22aa17c0938303c7e066a4505fe6cf4e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105281083022442-joe-biden-trillion-budget-revealed-from-countering-china-to-reimagining-us-economy/

    Earlier reports indicated that US President Joe Biden would be looking to increase the federal spending budget to some $6 trillion for the upcoming fiscal year. The new price tag would effectively see the US' spending hit the highest mark since World War II.

    In an effort to bring the US into a new era of investments in education and refreshed stance on combatting climate change, while also renewing defense interests, the Biden administration has declared that it will be using some $6 trillion in federal spending for fiscal year 2022, a new proposal released on Friday has revealed.

    Underscoring a departure from the previous administration's spending proposals, the Biden White House's budget incorporates two of the president's signature domestic policies - the American Families Plan and the American Jobs Plan. However, neither of the initiatives have yet been seriously weighed by the US Congress to date.

    While the topline budget stands at $6 trillion, only $300 billion of the budget is for new spending in fiscal 2022.

    In a statement accompanying the proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the funding request highlights the Biden administration's intent to "revitalize US leadership to accelerate our domestic renewal, deliver for all Americans, and meet the tests before us - from ending COVID-19 to dealing with the climate crisis to out-competing China - from a position of strength."

    Combatting Iranian, Russian And Chinese 'Influence' in Europe & Eurasia

    Under the Congressional Budget Justification proposal, some $1.9 trillion is budgeted toward combatting Iranian, Chinese and Russian "influence" across much of Europe and Eurasia, with high focus on the Middle East specifically.

    The proposal indicates that approximately $665.8 million will be specifically used to bolster Europe and Eurasia's "resilience to foreign malign influence and advance Euro-Atlantic integration, while addressing growing challenges from Russia and the People’s Republic of China, including predatory development."

    "Funding will support programs focused on defending democracy, rule of law, advancing human rights and gender equality, fighting corruption, and countering authoritarianism," the document adds.

    Flags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    Flags of Alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

    However, another nearly $300 million will be used in order to "counter Russian influence and aggression" by way of improving both the "interoperability with NATO and other Western forces." The proposal outlines that funds would be designated for equipment, training, intelligence and surveillance, among other "security priorities."

    Priority recipients of the funding include Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to the US Department of State.

    The budget also stipulates that $255 million will be directed to strengthen Ukraine's ability to counter so-called "Russian aggression," with funds meant to help "accelerate reforms to address corruption, enhance transparency and accountability," among other efforts.

    On combatting China, roughly $155 million is meant to sustain the US' "Countering PRC Malign Influence Fund." The proposal states that the funding for the ongoing initiative will "deter aggression, coercion, and malign influence by state and non-state actors."

    Additionally, the spending budget earmarks over $800 million for international broadcasting operations to target markets in Iran, China and Russia, as well as countries in Africa and larger Middle East. Funds will also be tapped for coverage on political and humanitarian challenges in Myanmar, Belarus, Hong Kong, Venezuela and Cuba.

    Funding Boost to Upgrade Hypersonic Weapons, Missile Defenses

    In terms of the US defenses, Biden's budget proposal will work toward modernizing the nation's nuclear arsenal, as well as developing future warfare capabilities. Funding, as it has in the past, will also be tapped to ensure American defenses maintain their top levels.

    Approximately $27.7 billion will be geared toward nuclear modernization, including the development of new submarine and long-range bombers. Another $20.4 billion will be directed for improving and maintaining missile defenses, such as sea-based systems.

    When it comes to hypersonic weaponry, the administration intends to boost funding to $238 million, an increase of $52 million from the previous fiscal year.

    "Hypersonic weapon development increases by $52 million to fund the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment (SCI-FIRE), an air-breathing prototype in partnership with Australia, and the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile prototype while continuing to fund the Air Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) for an early operational capability in 2022," the budget proposal said.

    In March 2021, the U.S. Army began delivering the first prototype hypersonic equipment to soldiers with the arrival of two training canisters
    © Photo : Elliot Valdez/U.S. Defense Department
    In March 2021, the U.S. Army began delivering the first prototype hypersonic equipment to soldiers with the arrival of two training canisters

    "ARRW is funded to $238 million and is on track to be the nation’s first operational hypersonic weapon."

    In a desire to upgrade the US' early warning missile defense systems, roughly $2.8 billion have been carved out of the budget to meet the objective. "These investments include the Next Generation Overhead Persistent Infrared to track ballistic and hypersonic threats, Upgraded Early Warning Radars, and Wide Area Surveillance in the National Capital Region," reads the proposal.

    Funding will also be used for investments in the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Weapon System, Standard Missile procurement for cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missile defense, and E-2D Hawkeye sensor capabilities.

    Additionally, the proposal stipulates that $5.1 billion will go toward the US military's "deterrence" efforts in the Indo-Pacific region. US service members were also given a 2.7% pay raise.

    SolarWinds Hack Prompts Funding Spike to Cybersecurity Reserve

    On account of the devastating SolarWinds hack, the proposal also included $750 million that were allocated for nine government agencies that were most affected, noting that funds would be used for improving the federal government's cyber defenses in the future.

    The SolarWinds hack, which went undetected for a period of months, came to light in December 2020. It was subsequently determined that hackers had infiltrated various US government agencies through a system update that was initiated by SolarWinds' Orion software.

    FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SERGIO FLORES
    FILE PHOTO: The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020.

    Entities that used the Orion software included the US Departments of Homeland Security, Commerce and the Treasury. Although the incident was quickly blamed on Russia after former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo weighed such allegations, Moscow has repeated rejected such claims.

    Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that any such accusations were "unfounded and are a continuation of the kind of blind Russophobia that is resorted to following any incident.”

    At the time, former US President Donald Trump also hinted that China, rather than Russia, may have been responsible for the cyberattack, which according to the former commander-in-chief, was somewhat exaggerated.

    On the cyber front, the budget proposal is also tapping $10.4 billion for the US Department of Defense for the agency's cyberspace activities.

    Pandemic Elicits Increased Funds to Combat Infectious Diseases

    Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, critics have highlighted the lack of preparations that were in place within the US and abroad as the SARS-CoV-2 virus quickly spread and crippled the global economy.

    Included in the funding proposal is another $1.4 billion that officials are requesting in order to combat any looming threats from infectious diseases.

    "As the COVID-19 pandemic illustrates, in an increasingly interconnected world, diseases know no borders," the document states. "With the resources requested in FY 2022, the United States will continue to combat infectious diseases that threaten the lives of millions each year."
    In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Miami.
    © AP Photo / Marta Lavandier
    In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Miami.

    At present, much of the US has resumed pre-pandemic normalcy as vaccinations rates are increasing. Figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have indicated that half of US adults are now fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

    Nearly 63% of American adults have received at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health agency.

    The CDC announced earlier in May that individuals who were fully vaccinated no longer needed to wear masks or adhere to social distancing guidelines whether they were indoors out outdoors. The move, which marked a turning point for the nation, was later hailed by Biden as a "great milestone."

    Improving US Infrastructure, Social Programs & Education

    While the budget proposal still maintains hefty funding for the US military, the Biden administration is also shifting its focus and seeking to finance various domestic programs within the fields of scientific research and renewable energy.

    The funding hike, which would largely rely on corporate tax increases and boosted taxes on high-income households, would provide $17 billion geared toward repairing roads and bridges, $4.5 billion to replace lead-based water pipes and another $13 billion to expand the reach of high-speed broadband.

    Children around the world stopped going to class as schools shuttered their doors in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A new study anticipates that nearly 10 million of them may never go back.
    © AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall
    10 Million Students Worldwide May Never Return to School Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Report

    Within the education sector, the proposal outlines funding for universal preschool along with $3.5 billion to ensure a $15 and hour wage for teachers serving schools offering said program. Some $6.7 billion were allocated for affordable child care, with another $750 million for paid leave absences.

    “Put together, this budget is an agenda for durable economic growth and broadly shared prosperity,” Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, said on a Friday call with reporters. “It will deliver a strong economy now and for decades.”

    Although a budget can pass through both the US House of Representatives and the US Senate with a simple majority, a spending bill would require bipartisan support from the evenly-split Senate chamber.

    Related:

    Biden Reportedly Plans to Unveil US’ Defence Budget Worth $715 Billion
    US Fiscal 2021 Budget Deficit Hits Record $1.93Tln, Treasury Data Shows
    Biden to Propose $6Tln US Budget for 2022, Highest Deficit Since WW2, NYT Says
    Biden's 2022 Defense Budget to Fund Nuclear Arms Modernization in Order to Deter China - Report
    Tags:
    COVID-19, US military, US economy, Russia, China, fiscal year, Budget, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse