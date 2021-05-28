US Republicans Filibuster Bill on Creating Commission to Investigate 6 January Capitol Riot

Many Republican senators earlier spoke out against passing the bill, citing already existing committees probing those events and the need to "move forward" instead of focusing on past events.

US Senators have blocked consideration of a bill designed to create a bipartisan 10-member commission to investigate the events that took place in Washington on 6 January. Only 54 Senators supported the motion, with 35 objecting to it. However, it needs to gather the support of at least 60 members of the upper chamber of Congress to be passed.

It is unclear at the moment, how the votes were split, but at least four GOP members decided to support the motion to consider the 6 January Commission Act. It was expected that all Democrats in the Senate would vote in favour of the bill, which had earlier passed the House with the support of practically all Democrats and several Republicans.

The GOP's filibuster of the measure, a mechanism that prevents bills from moving forward to a vote without the support of at least 60 senators, was anticipated in light of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposing the initiative to form the commission and very few Republicans supporting it. McConnell argued that several congressional committees are already probing the events in addition to a federal investigation, which had already identified over 440 people responsible for the riot.

In addition, Republicans expressed concerns that the proposed 6 January commission will fail to wrap up before the end of 2021, a deadline set in the bill, thus potentially influencing the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW