Register
12:16 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Gun

    San Jose Shooting: How COVID & Unresolved Socio-Economic Issues Trigger Violence in US

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081462444_0:99:1920:1179_1200x675_80_0_0_fa78f9854f9b8fab2ed75809fcb284b9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105281083018563-san-jose-shooting-how-covid--unresolved-socio-economic-issues-trigger-violence-in-us/

    A San Jose workplace mass shooting came on the heels of two similar incidents in Indiana and Texas, prompting US President Joe Biden to renew calls for passing tougher gun laws in the country. What's behind the increasing violence and could the measures proposed by Washington solve them?

    On 26 May, a 57 year-old Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) employee, identified as Sam Cassidy, shot nine co-workers dead at a train yard in San Jose, California, and then killed himself in front of responding police officers. Before that, the gunman set his own house on fire.

    On Thursday, the authorities recovered three handguns from the crime scene that were legally obtained and registered, according to the FBI San Francisco special agent in charge, Craig Fair, as quoted by CNN. Judging from the evidence obtained during the investigation, the suspect appeared to have been "a highly disgruntled VTA employee for many years", the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office stated on 27 May.

    Workplace Mass Shooting

    The northern California tragedy has become the third case of a workplace mass shooting in under two months in the US, according to NPR. A similar rampage occurred in Indianapolis, Indiana on 15 April, with a former FedEx worker killing eight people before killing himself. On 8 April, a gunman killed one person and wounded at least five others at a Texas cabinet-making company where he worked.

    There are two reasons why mass workplace shootings are being seen, according to Steven Howard, a former federal agent: first, people are going back to work after protracted lockdowns; second, because the problems that have led to a lot of mass shootings still exist. He laments the fact that the government is failing to address these pressing issues and spend money on helping people solve the problems they are facing in light of the year 2020 with the COVID pandemic.

    When it comes to the San Jose rampage, Howard argues that it would be inaccurate to call what happened there a "mass shooting": this was "a first-degree, premeditated mass murder", he insists.

    "These people that were killed were targeted", the former agent says. "I see in the news that the shooter ignored people and targeted other people; he was clearly after the people that he shot and every single person that he shot, he killed. Now, if he was trying to kill as many people as possible or hurt as many people as possible, he would simply shoot as many people as he could, as fast as he can. He didn't do that. He killed every person he shot. So this isn't a typical 'I want to kill everybody I can'".
    Emergency responders leave a home, rear, being investigated in connection to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.
    © AP Photo / Noah Berger
    Emergency responders leave a home, rear, being investigated in connection to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.

    It appears that the suspect was very angry, Howard notes, adding that this reminds him of a case that he represented as an attorney, when his friend ultimately lost his temper and hit his co-worker with a pipe after the latter had repeatedly harassed him for an extended period. Nevertheless, the employer did not learn the lesson and continued to turn a blind eye to instances of harassment at his firm, the former agent recollects. He draws attention to yet another practice when postal employers deliberately harassed their employees with civil service protection when they wanted to get rid of them in the 1980s and 1990s.

    "In some cases, it worked; in some cases they went home, got a gun, came back and shot their boss. This is how the term 'going postal' got started. It looks like this may be one of those cases", the former federal agent presumes.
    Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021.
    © REUTERS / PETER DASILVA
    Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021.

    Biden Calls for Stricter Gun Laws

    Following the San Jose shooting, President Joe Biden renewed calls for stricter gun measures.

    "I have the solemn duty of yet again ordering the flag to be lowered at half-staff, just weeks after doing so following the mass shootings at spas in and around Atlanta; in a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado; at a home in Rock Hill, South Carolina; and at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana", Biden said in a statement, calling upon the US Congress to strengthen gun control in the country.

    Previously, the president urged US lawmakers to consider banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as closing background check loopholes.

    U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks before signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2021.

    Earlier this year, the US House of Representatives passed two gun control bills: the first would expand background checks to those purchasing weapons over the Internet; the second would give authorities 10 business days for federal background checks before a gun sale can be licensed. However, both pieces of legislation have been mired in the Senate since then.

    Given the current socio-economic situation caused by COVID, it is unlikely that the problem can be solved just by banning guns, Howard believes.

    "They seem to think if they can just remove the gun, then all their problems will be solved", he notes. "And history has not taught them a darn thing. Paris has laws against suicide vests and fully automatic Kalashnikovs. And yet in Paris, 139 people were murdered in one fell swoop. There's a law against running people over with trucks. One man killed 80 people by running them over with a truck. And if you want mass murder, there's a lot of things you can do that are a lot more effective than guns".

    Gun control advocates are beating the drum for implementing stricter gun laws nationwide, while their opponents argue that there is no clear correlation between tough gun control legislation and homicide or violent crime rates, adding that most gun-related crimes are carried out with illegally owned firearms

    As of 2019, the US had the 32nd-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world, with 3.96 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. At the same time, the country ranks eighth out of 64 high-income countries and territories for homicides by firearm.

    Meanwhile, major US cities saw a 33 percent increase in homicides in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic and swirling protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody last May. According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, 63 of the 66 largest police jurisdictions registered increases in at least one category of violent crime last year, including homicide, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

    Related:

    Biden Calls on US Congress to Help End 'Epidemic of Gun Violence' After San Jose Shooting
    San Jose Shooting: Details Emerge on Suspect Who Killed at Least 8 at California Railyard
    US Has 232nd Mass Shooting; Macron Questions Russia Sanctions; Big Tech Censors Palestinian Cause
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, George Floyd, San Jose, violence, mass shooting, gun control, US gun laws, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse