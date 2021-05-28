Register
00:15 GMT28 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Senate Budget Committee Chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a hearing examining wages at large profitable corporations on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021

    Bernie Sanders Demands King-Size Hotel Beds, Chilled Rooms & Mixed Nuts, New Book Reveals

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082433784_0:26:3072:1754_1200x675_80_0_0_abec25a4f9a6c7ae7ccf07ac51664e2a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105281083013293-bernie-sanders-demands-king-size-hotel-beds-chilled-rooms--mixed-nuts-new-book-reveals/

    Amid tense negotiations within the US Congress, some of the top battles have stemmed from increased federal health funding, as well as for public programs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has more recently gained notoriety for such efforts, and has spoken on policies geared towards health care and education.

    King-sized beds, chilled rooms and even a book to read were must-haves for Sanders during hotel room stays while campaigning across the US ahead of the 2020 election, a new book by former Politico journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere has revealed.

    The book, titled “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” hit bookshelves on Wednesday and provided a list of demands that Sanders required for his hotel stay while on the campaign trail.

    Excerpts from the book reveal that Sanders required a king-sized bed, low-temperature rooms, a book and some assorted snacks, such as mixed nuts. In particular, the 79-year-old politician was found to be very adamant that his hotel rooms be kept at a temperature of 60 degrees fahrenheit. 

    In a report from The Hill, Dovere detailed that Sanders once “shamed a hotel employee for not being able to get the thermostat below 65 degrees.” When the young woman couldn’t get the thermostat to work, Sanders reportedly said, “So, Chloe... You don’t want me to sleep tonight?”

    Sanders also reportedly enjoys bathtubs, blankets made of cotton and assorted nuts. It’s also alleged that the Vermont senator did not like to accept room upgrades, often offering his room to traveling aides.

    "If there's a bomb in there, it's yours tonight," the senator joked in the book, according to Fox News.

    One scrutiny Sanders has come under fire for is flying private instead of commercial, like he’d done before during his 2016 bid for the White House.

    “He would always be a little embarrassed pulling into the private terminals, but boy, did he get a kick out of not worrying about being late for a flight that couldn’t take off without him,” Dovere wrote, Fox News reported.

    So far, netizens have responded to reports about Sander’s preferences with a level of sarcasm and sass built off of generations watching the lawmaker during his decades of political action.

    Sanders also made headlines on Thursday when he, along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), introduced a new bill giving colleges-athletes the right to bargain with their prospective teams over rights to likeness and image. 

    Related:

    'Spring Edition': Bernie Sanders Meme Sequel Hypes Twitter Up
    Bernie Sanders Says He Does Not Feel 'Particularly Comfortable' About Trump's Twitter Ban
    Running it Like Bernie Sanders on Steroids: Trump Slams Biden for Turning US Into Socialist Country
    Alan Dershowitz Lashes Out at Bernie Sanders, Calls Him a ‘Self-Hating Jew’ Over Israel Comments
    Bernie Sanders Faces Obstacles in Senate to Block Biden’s $735 Million Arms Sale to Israel
    Tags:
    hotel room, US, Campaign Trail, US Election 2020, book, Bernie Sanders
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse