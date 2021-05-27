Register
12:05 GMT27 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%

    How US 2020 Election Audits are Moving Forward in Arizona, Georgia, & New Hampshire No Matter What

    © AP Photo / Mike Stewart
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The US 2020 election controversy is continuing to haunt the nation, with partisan and civil enthusiasts launching re-examinations of ballots despite the Democratic Party's smearing the initiative as an attempt to undermine the public trust in Joe Biden's win.

    Arizona, Georgia, and New Hampshire have recently proceeded with audits of the 2020 voting results. However, none of these efforts will change the outcome of last year's race.

    Arizona

    Arizona auditors have been examining 2.1 million ballots cast and 385 tabulators in Maricopa County since 23 April. Although the county has already held two forensic audits, in February 2021 the Arizona GOP won a case in which it sought a third recount and examination of election equipment in Maricopa. Last November, Joe Biden won it with a margin of roughly 45,000 votes.

    So far, over 500,000 ballots have been reviewed by a team of independent auditors hired by the state's Senate. Auditors have already stumbled upon various issues, including missing passwords and allegedly deleted databases as well as controversies surrounding the chain of custody and ballot organisation.

    ​The Maricopa Board of Supervisors vehemently denied any inconsistencies related to election procedures and processes, urging the Senate GOP to halt the ongoing audit.

    ​After the auditors refused to back down from their claim that the county destroyed evidence by deleting an election database, the Maricopa officials threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against them. County officials specifically told Senate President Karen Fann and those involved in the audit to preserve all records related to the effort, including emails and text messages, computer files, cellphones, and other devices, according to NBC News.

    Officials sort ballots during an audit at the Floyd County administration building in Rome, Ga., on Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020. Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.
    © AP Photo / Ben Gray
    Officials sort ballots during an audit at the Floyd County administration building in Rome, Ga., on Friday morning, Nov. 13, 2020. Election officials in Georgia’s 159 counties are undertaking a hand tally of the presidential race that stems from an audit required by state law.

    Georgia

    Meanwhile, on 21 May a judge green-lit the unsealing of 147,000 mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 November election in Georgia's Fulton County which was decisively won by Biden last November.

    ​Last year, a group of voters organised by Voter GA, a volunteer coalition of citizens and organisations advocating open and secure election procedures, filed a petition requesting a forensic inspection of mail-in ballots from the 2020 election. The petitioners cited an allegedly abnormal vote increase for Joe Biden as well as similarly abnormal reduction in Trump's tabulation, among other issues. It is expected that representatives of state officials and petitioners will meet at the Fulton County ballot storage location on 28 May.

    "From day one I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues", Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told The Epoch Times in an email. "Fulton County has a long standing history of election mismanagement that has understandably weakened voters' faith in its system. Allowing this audit provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement".

    The media outlet remarked, however, that Raffensperger asked the judge last month not to grant petitioners access to the physical ballots.

    In this June 23, 2020, file photo, a car passes a yard displaying a campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden in North Hampton, New Hampshire. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions.
    © AP Photo / Charles Krupa
    In this June 23, 2020, file photo, a car passes a yard displaying a campaign sign for Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden in North Hampton, New Hampshire. The coronavirus pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions.

    New Hampshire

    On 11 May, an audit team started a forensic examination of the 2020 election results in Windham over alleged election night machine malfunctions. In contrast to the two aforementioned audits, the recount is not related to the 2020 presidential race and was requested by a Democrat.

    Last November, all four Windham state representative seats went to Republicans. Kristi St. Laurent, a Democratic candidate who lost a November race by a paper-thin margin of 24 votes, appealed for a recount arguing that either election machines were incorrectly programmed or a significant number of ballots were double counted during the counting process. Previously, a hand recount revealed that St. Laurent lost 99 votes while GOP candidates received 300 additional votes.

    In April, New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu authorised a forensic analysis and a comprehensive recount of the 2020 election votes in Windham with a focus on AccuVote machines scanning. On 17 May, independent election auditors examining vote discrepancies suggested that machine scanners could have interpreted the fold lines as a vote when they go through a "vote target", or a candidate's name on the ballot, according to WMUR.

    ​"Throughout New Hampshire, you're using the same voting machines, the AccuVote, and in principle, it could be an issue", said auditor Philip Stark as quoted by the media outlet. "It really depends where the folds are in relation to the vote targets".

    ​While examining this hypothesis, the auditors tweeted earlier this week that one machine at a school indicated that only 28 percent of 75 votes for each GOP candidate were actually counted.

    ​Despite the apparent controversy involving voting machines, one of the auditors, Harri Hursti, confirmed to CNN that their review has not found any proof of "widespread fraud".

    According to the Associated Press, the push for reviewing the 2020 election results is spreading across US states, with officials in Michigan's Antrim County debating a review of their voting machines on 25 May, although last week a judge dismissed a lawsuit seeking a statewide election audit in Michigan.

    For his part, former President Donald Trump is calling upon the GOP to support local initiatives:

    “Why aren't Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans doing anything about what went on in the 2020 Election?", Trump asked. "How can the Democrats be allowed to get away with this? It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow".

    Related:

    Maricopa Board of Supervisors Crosses Swords With Arizona GOP Senators Over 2020 Election Audit
    Arizona Audit: Trump Slams 'Weak' & 'Stupid' Republicans for Not Talking About 2020 Vote Recount
    Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'
    Tags:
    audit, US Election 2020, Georgia, New Hampshire, Maricopa County, Arizona, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An aerial shot over the Eye of the Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure, which is located in western Africa.
    Earth or Mars? Check Out the Eye of the Sahara From the ISS
    Blast From The Past
    Blast From The Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse