McDonald's Finally Launches Long-Awaited BTS Meal in US, American Army Puzzled - Reactions

McDonald's has launched its long-anticipated collaboration with worldwide K-pop superstars BTS in America, prompting the US Army (here - the official name for fans of BTS in the country) to overload the fast-food chain with orders.
The collaboration includes a set menu consisting of nine or 10 Chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a coke along with sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces. What's more, the band's fans can also purchase merchandise such as socks, sandals, and bathrobes.
The BTS meal will be available in 50 countries for the rest of May and June, thus making it McDonald's first celebrity collaboration available globally.
Many fans in the US have already shared their feelings about receiving their BTS meals. Surprisingly, some of them feel disappointed because of receiving regular McDonald's packaging instead of the ultimate edition.
